WILMINGTON — As part of his regular report for the School Committee on Wednesday, April 26, Wilmington Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand provided updates on the town hall/school administration building project and the MSBA process for the new Wildwood School.
He opened his update saying there has been a lot of activity with the town hall/school administration building and that he wanted to keep the committee apprised of developments.
Jesse Fennelly added that the building committee reached a consensus on the appropriate HVAC system. The group reportedly had a lengthy discussion while the firm shared options and ran through costs and maintenance requirements. However, he said there was still a lot of work ahead.
Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Finance Paul Ruggiero also mentioned that they received CM at-risk (CMAR) bids and were negotiating with the firm who was rated the highest during the interview process.
Brand then led into a preview of the presentation he prepared for the annual town meeting on Saturday April 29. He first would describe the Wildwood School identified in the 2018 Facilities Master Plan and the benefits of school consolidation. He emphasized the importance of community partnerships and shared the Wildwood School Building Committee members including recently added new members.
He also described the process of community educational visioning to be done through a series of workshops where they would identify education trends and look at Wilmington grade configurations as a whole. It would involve determining individual space patterns, age-appropriate and contemporary learning environments, and site and building organization.
This would be completed in the late spring in order to avoid summer vacations. Brand proposed public meetings be held with the MSBA and designer along with public communication of information.
Stephen Turner suggested that the superintendent describe some of the earlier options considered for the interim Wildwood project which ranged in cost between $5 million and $15 million before they identified the current option of construction at the middle school. He also posited that the listed 41 community members were not enough representation of the entire town and all schools. He hoped more teachers would be able to join the group, as well.
Brand said that he could bring the addition of more members up with Dore + Whittier at their next meeting. He added that the educational visioning process would be facilitated most likely with in-person meetings in the media room.
Jay Samaha proposed that they consider having several smaller groups to gather ideas instead of one larger group.
Brand described there is a module that the group goes through with start and end points, so it’s hard to join during the middle.
David Ragsdale wanted to make sure Brand emphasizes that his presentation is informational, providing background information and the larger picture. He also said while he understood that there wasn’t a lot of time in the spring to gather community feedback, he had concerns about waiting to go through the educational visioning process until the fall.
Brand maintained that the consultant here would be able to identify the heart of what the school system should look like and bring the right prompts to yield the desired output.
Mike Mercaldi said that an executive summary and a bold vision would be helpful for the meeting presentation. He hoped to see Brand stir up excitement by offering the town modern facilities and reduced number of school transitions.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson pondered how the process for educational visioning could be made more transparent. She wanted to see the administration create documentation and provide a mechanism for community feedback.
She also referenced a petitioned article for allocation of $1.5 million for reconstruction at the middle school to accommodate the Wildwood students that would be voted upon at Town Meeting. She said that this expenditure wasn’t necessary because the town submitted a separate article to pay for the construction costs. She cautioned that approving this article could cause serious consequences to the town.
