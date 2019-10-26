WILMINGTON — Reading Municipal Light Department is asking the Town of Wilmington to consider building a new power substation on Route 125 in the northern part of town.
According to RMLD general manager Coleen O’Brien, the substation currently located on Wildwood Street has reached the end of its useful life. She stated that the current facility is lacking capacity in load growth areas, and that issues are arising related to switching feeders.
“We’ve gotten to a point when we’ve done as much maintenance as we can, and it’s just done,” said O’Brien.
RMLD is unable to build a new substation at the Wildwood site in parallel with the existing station, due to the environmental sensitivity of the surrounding area.
“The wetlands have encroached and there just physically isn’t enough land to be able to do it,” she said.
O’Brien explained that RMLD has spent two years in talks with National Grid with regard to a small plot of land near 115 Volt transmission lines on Route 125, with the intention of building a new substation there. After a letter of intent and the conduction of phase 1 environmental impact testing, a title search revealed that the parcel does not belong to National Grid, but to the Town of Wilmington.
In response to questions asked by members of the board, the current Wildwood station would be converted into a switching station. The new station would be a substation, which would inherently also have switching capability.
O’Brien also noted that RMLD was willing to entertain “any combination” of lease and sale for the parcel.
Members of the board noted that they wanted to ensure that the parcel of land was being used in the best possible way for the town. Bendel also noted that any such transaction would need to be brought before the community at annual Town Meeting.
Selectman Jomarie O’Mahony expressed interest in finding out price-per-acre assessment data for the property. She compared the situation to finding money in a coat pocket.
“I want to make sure we’re utilizing it appropriately, and I think that warrants further discussion,” she said.
In response to questions regarding potentially placing a fire substation on part of this newly re-assessed parcel, Town Manager Jeffrey Hull said, “I would caution the idea of looking at the entire parcel as a candidate for full buildout,” adding that original discussion of the plot alongside Route 125 was in order to protect the Brown’s Crossing wellfields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.