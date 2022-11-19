WILMINGTON — Wilmington Middle School Principal Jeanette Quirk and High School Principal Ryan Gendron presented updates at the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night about each school’s School Council improvement plan.
Quirk began by sharing the goals of the middle school improvement plan: to develop a schedule to promote student growth and success, to implement a school-wide tier 1 social-emotional support and development program, and to engage families in multiple meaningful ways to bridge home and school partnerships.
The purpose statement that was created included developing support for every student, making time for teachers to collaborate and plan challenging and engaging lessons, engaging the community to create a well-rounded experience, and letting students and their voices drive the improvement work. Quirk then mentioned the parents and staff members of the School Advisory Council by name.
For the first goal, they would continue the school schedule review, continually improve the advisory program, institute a quarterly newsletter on courses, review additional course offerings, and provide time and resources for cross-disciplinary projects. The social-emotional support and development program would be created by developing core values and the vision of the high school student along with teaching the MARC anti-bullying program and strengthening vertical alignment between the high school and middle school.
Lastly, to help with engaging families, they would build on traditions, create a communication plan, and work to encourage the relationships with families and community members.
School Committee Member M. J. Byrnes asked if they would continue 8th grade field trips. Quirk said in her response that they would need to make sure any event is not only affordable for equity’s sake but also something in which the majority of students would be interested.
Melissa Plowman wondered how teachers felt about the advisory block and the focus on social-emotional learning so far. Quirk mentioned that they hadn’t surveyed students yet, but she saw teachers take on the objectives and incorporate connection well. It was also stated that the advisory block is being improved as they go.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson asked about the communication plan and the proposed newsletter in terms of consistency and expectation. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand said that this would be an opportunity to carefully consider the appropriate structure. Bryson added that in her opinion she had seen more transparency from the middle school.
Brand jumped in to say that Quirk and Gendron had been working closely together and that the advisory councils were putting in lots of effort to improve the schools.
Gendron took the time to announce that previous Social Studies Curriculum Team Leader Mark Staffier was joining them as the new assistant principal.
Gendron provided context that a school improvement plan had been made by former principal Linda Peters out of the recommendations from the NEASC visit last year. They then created three objectives around student learning, social-emotional learning, and a culture of inclusion. They began the curriculum mapping work, a review of the schedule, and active learning strategizing toward the first objective.
For social-emotional learning, they would be incorporating seminars and creating a process for another avenue after unsuccessful interventions. Regarding the culture of inclusion, they’d be expanding the vision of the graduate by incorporating a senior exploration project and the vision of the graduate portfolio.
Byrnes wondered why they needed another referral process following failed interventions, when all the first interventions also had a referral process. Gendron explained that the process will roll up from one tier to the next.
One item Plowman said that she appreciated was the use of a system to track students accessing counseling services, especially when they switch schools. Gendron mentioned that they created a process for scheduled appointments but were now working on the drop-in or on-demand appointments.
David Ragsdale asked what they were looking for in the review of grading practices and the schedule. Gendron answered saying that they were considering grading for equity and whether it was being implemented across all classrooms. Staffier added that the schedule review had just begun, but they’d start by considering what works and what doesn’t.
Bryson noted that she as a parent had seen positive improvement in her high school junior from the W2 block. She also asked Gendron to clarify where school dropoff is supposed to be. Gendron replied that it’s intended to be at the front door.
