WILMINGTON — On Sept. 2, 2021, Wilmington voters cast their ballots to decide who would replace Selectwoman Jomarie O’Mahoney, who resigned last June from the Board of Selectmen.
O’Connell won with 80 percent of the votes, or 588 votes, an astounding majority.
Nelson earned himself 17.6 percent of the votes, or 129 of the 735 votes. There were 18 write-ins, as well, or 2.4 percent of the votes.
Voting lasted from 8 a.m. till 8 p.m., and voters went to their usual precinct locations.
Precincts one and two voted at the Boutwell School, located on 17 Boutwell St.
Precincts three and four voted at the Wildwood School, which is located at 182 Wildwood St.
Precincts five and six voted at the Town Hall, which is on 121 Glen Road.
The two candidates were former Selectwoman Judy O’Connell, and Mark Nelson, both Wilmington residents.
O’Connell, a current Wilmington realtor, was recently seen on WCTV's Candidate Conversation, hosted by Rob Peterson. There she talked about her platform, her goals, and her background. She was previously on the Board of Selectmen and other Wilmington committees, is a WHS alumni, a Merrimack College alumni and two-time athlete.
She wants to introduce technological communications such as a text when schools are closed or when a bill is due. She also wants to push forward on important projects such as the new Senior Center and Town Hall building, and supports a renewal in contract for current Town Manager, Jeff Hull.
She recently was enorsed by Selectman Kevin Caira. In a quote from that endorsement, he calls her “a dedicated, hard-working individual who cares deeply for our community. She has and will continue to advocate in the best interest of Wilmington.”
He also commended her experiences in public and private sectors, her intellect and values, her listening skills, and her abilities in both collaborating with town officials and engaging residents in local affairs.
In a statement from her Facebook page:
“One more sincere thank you to everyone who supported my candidacy for the Wilmington Board of Selectmen. We were successful in winning thanks to everyone who took the time to come out and vote. I appreciate all of you and I’m excited to get to work!”
Mark Nelson, as outlined in his candidacy announcement on Facebook, has been a resident of Wilmington for 50 years, is a part of Wilmington High School’s graduating class of 1973, has raised children in Wilmington, is self-employed and semi-retired.
He served on the Master Plan Advisory Committee and the Transportation Sub Committee, and received 1,100 votes for Redevelopment Authority in his first election in 1996. During his time as an active participant in local government, Nelson has spoken and taken action on environmental issues such as oil and water supply.
The total percentage of voters ended up being 4.12 percent of the registered 17,845 voters of Wilmington, which means that 735 votes were counted.
The Town of Wilmington spoke, and a hearty congratulations is sent to Selectwoman O’Connell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.