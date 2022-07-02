WILMINGTON — During the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, the committee received the Superintendent’s Report and evaluation, public comment, and an update on the equity audit.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand introduced several new principals and an interim athletic director as part of his report. He began by introducing new North Intermediate Principal Dr. Diane Carriero, who will be replacing retiring principal Christine McMenimen. He shared some experience including her work as support specialist, math specialist, and teacher.
Carriero said that she is excited and grateful to be coming on board.
Then, he introduced interim Athletic Director Dennis Ingram, whose experience he noted as a longtime basketball coach with the town’s summer programming.
Ingram told the committee that he’s excited for the opportunity to serve. Brand also shared that a small search committee had begun looking for candidates for the permanent position.
Brand’s final introduction went to new Woburn Street Principal Stacey Scott, who he said comes with a wide range of experience including as assistant principal in Malden.
He then provided an update on the selection of a new elementary literacy coordinator in Melissa Bettencourt, who also comes with extensive experience.
His other updates for the committee pertained to the school councils, middle school student advisory program and school meals. He shared a memo where he proposed resuming school councils as an avenue for parents, guardians, and caregivers to collaborate with staff and administrators to move the various school communities forward. He suggested allowing school principals to make use of the data from Panorama and various universal screenings in these efforts.
Relative to the middle school advisory program, Brand reported that four middle school teachers began planning for implementation. Jay Samaha asked what the plan would entail, and Brand simply answered that their meetings so far were kicking off the planning process. However, he assured the committee that there would be more to come, with full implementation expected for the fall.
Lastly, Brand mentioned that there remain federal and state legislation requesting meals to continue to be free for all children during educational days.
As a public comment, resident Jeffrey Cohen accused the committee of “promoting twisted gender ideology” through accepting certain books and wellness fair activities with LGBTQ+ positive perspectives. He used the term “gender dysphoria” as something needing “clinical treatment” and claimed that the recent school choice decision made by the School Committee prevented Wilmington students from being able to choose other districts.
He encouraged the committee to discourage practices in social-emotional learning and diversity, equity, and inclusion.
In response, Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson asked Brand to explain the effects of the school choice vote the committee made earlier this year to withdraw from school choice. Brand clarified that their decision only prevents students living in other towns from choosing Wilmington Public Schools, and Wilmington students can enroll in any neighboring district that does participate in school choice.
One item brought up under new business by Brand was in effort to seek a volunteer to work closely with himself and other leaders in the work around school start time considerations which may involve changing School Committee policies and practices relative to transportation.
He proposed that one committee member join a working group. The committee agreed that this would be useful, and Stephen Turner volunteered for the spot.
Bryson and Samaha next reported on the summative superintendent’s evaluation, where Brand was rated as proficient and fully satisfactory overall. They measured him in relation to the goals he set for himself with the MS and HS program reviews, Wildwood MSBA process, and school start times along with the general Department of Elementary and Secondary Education standards.
Two pieces of constructive criticism they delivered after summarizing the whole committee’s evaluations into one report were about transportation and CARES possibilities in the school start time committee result and the delay of the appropriation for the Wildwood School RFQ.
Brand quickly mentioned here that Wilmington had been formally invited into the next stage of the MSBA process and they’d quickly begin hiring outside help.
The DESE standards for administrative leadership upon which Brand was measured covered instructional leadership, management and operations, family and community engagement, and professional culture. In all of these areas, Brand was rated as proficient. However, the committee did share in their evaluations that they want to see a more comprehensive communications strategy from him.
Bryson advised any committee member to meet with Brand individually to deliver more one on one feedback. She shared an excerpt from the conclusion, wherein the combined feedback said that Brand made strong progress toward their goals and kept the district moving forward through unforeseen challenges like the Wildwood oil spill and leadership searches. The rest of the committee reflected that they appreciated the summation of their individual evaluations.
Brand also included for the committee that night an update on the Equity Audit, specifically regarding the conducted focus groups and review process. Plowman asked for explanation on the focus groups and what questions students were asked. Elliott replied that the consulting agent was in constant contact asking for various documents.
Turner commented that the focus groups themselves may not have been a great way to seek feedback with an equity audit, seeing as the number of responses was limited. Bryson also said that she wished there had been room for more student feedback.
Brand shared the sentiment about student selection for the focus groups playing out differently and a lack of responsiveness from students. Elliott said that she remained hopeful that the responses would provide useful information.
The only correspondence that night came from all of Wilmington’s performing arts teachers expressing their recognition of LBGTQIA+ students becoming their true selves on behalf of Pride Month.
The next School Committee meeting scheduled is currently on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.
