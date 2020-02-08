The Whitefield School is gone, as is the Whitefield Elm. The image of the tree, however, graces the seal of the Town of Wilmington.
The school was built in 1903, shortly after Arthur T. Bond designed the seal. The tree stood opposite the site where the school was built in North Wilmington, and the school was named for the tree. When it was cut down on July 5, 1900, the diameter of the elm was eight feet.
The tree was so named for Rev. George Whitefield (1714-1770), an evangelical itinerant preacher who, according to tradition, had preached near the tree, after he was denied the use of the pulpit in the local church by Rev. Isaac Morrill. Rev. Morrill took to horseback, visiting every family in town, forbidding them to attend Rev. Whitefield’s service.
Only Indians would attend the service. The story is, though, that as as result of Rev. Morrill’s actions, attendance was doubled.
Bond wrote that careful research did not authenticate this legend, and that it was extremely doubtful that Whitefield ever visited Wilmington.
There is a second legend, placing him at another tree, 100 yards south and on the western side of Middlesex Avenue.
Rev. Whitefield was part of the Great Awakening, a Christian revival movement in England 1730-1750. He was associated with John and Charles Wesley at Oxford. The Wesleys and Whitefield formed a group they called The Holy Club. Critics called them too methodical, for their practices of fasting, and their intense praying. Thus, they became the founders of Methodism.
Frequently denied access to a pulpit, Whitefield took to open-air preaching. He became known as “The Boy Preacher.”
Whitefield followed the Wesleys to Savannah, Georgia, where they founded a church and an orphanage. They had differing beliefs on religious issues, primarily over the question of pre-destination. Whitefield developed his beliefs into Calvinist Methodism. Eventually they decided to leave the religious questions aside and remain friends.
He traveled extensively in the colonies, returning four times and preaching in many locations. He was certainly the pre-emininent preacher of the era.
“God forbid that I should travel with anybody a quarter of an hour without speaking of Christ to them,” he said.
He died in Newbury, Mass. in 1770.
The Whitefield School closed in 1976. For several years, it was used as the town hall annex. The Public Buildings Dept. later occupied the building. It was torn down in July 2015.
