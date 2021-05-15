Springtime is the best time to try canoeing on the Ipswich River. While it is not the most popular river for recreation, several people have canoed the length of the river in the past.
Two Wilmington youths undertook an ambitious trip on the full length of the Ipswich River, not once but three times, 60 years ago. Dick Allard and Jack Bowen were 14 and 15 at the time of their first trip.
They told their story to Capt. Larz Neilson, publisher of the Town Crier.
They started the trip at 6 a.m. on a Tuesday during the spring vacation in 1959. Dick’s father took them and the canoe to Jenks Bridge, on Woburn Street in Wilmington. They agreed on a signal. At each bridge along the way, they would mark their initials in a circle with chalk.
The Ipswich becomes a river just upstream from Jenks Bridge, where Maple Meadow and Lubbers Brooks merge. The area is known as Hundred Acre Meadow. After passing under Route 93, the river runs along the northern side of the Reading town forest, passes through North Reading, Middleton, Topsfield and Ipswich, where it reaches the sea. It run about 35 miles.
The first part of the trip in Wilmington was fairly easy as the river meanders through the meadow. Once they crossed under Route 93, though, they ran into problems. The river was full of old rafts, floating doors and downed trees. Several times, they had to get out of the canoe. At one point, they stood on some doors and passed the canoe over them.
Alders leaning across the stream turned out to be quite a problem. It took them three hours to get to Mill Road in North Reading. Then they had an easy half-mile, just gliding along on the current. When they reached Main Street, Route 28, they had to carry the canoe across the busy road, as the high water didn’t allow room under the bridge.
For the next mile, they chopped their way through the alders. Dick lost his hatchet, which he had borrowed from his dad. In the meadow in North Reading, they got lost a couple of times, following a “blind river” in the high water.
They camped the first night just beyond North Reading Center. They turned the canoe over for a shelter. They went fishing and caught a couple of trout, but decided to save them for breakfast. But then they kept saving them for the next meal and never did eat them.
Dick managed to soak his pants while fishing. He put them over the canoe to dry overnight, only to find them frozen in the morning. His parents came along and they thawed the pants in the car. Then he put them on wet and wore them most of the second day. Mrs. Allard came back in the afternoon with dry pants. Instead of stopping on shore to put on the pants, Dick figured he’d do it in the canoe. But he draped them over the side of the canoe and managed to soak them, too.
There was a stretch of easy going, as they approached the dam at the Middleton - Peabody line. But of course, they had to portage around the dam, about a third of a mile.
They saw an old car, on dry land, and decided to check it out.
“But an old codger seemed to own it, and he chased us away,” said Dickie. “He seemed to think it was precious.”
Then they noticed a No Trespassing sign for land they would need to cross. They asked the fellow if it was OK to carry-over, and he said OK.
“I guess he was a pretty nice fellow, but that old car just strikes me as funny,” said Dick.
After the dam, the canoeing was pretty easy. They met a couple of kids from Middleton, also canoeing down the river. They figured they did about 30 miles that second day, not stopping for any long stay-overs anywhere. They arrived at the Bradley Palmer State Park in Ipswich about 6:30 p.m. Just after they pulled the canoe up on the bank, Allard’s parents showed up.
“You could tell that I still had on the first pair of pants, and it was the first thing my mother noticed,” said Dick. “When I told her the story, she just laughed, but she didn’t have any dry pants for me in the car.”
They stayed over at the park the next day, fishing all day. Bowen caught two trout. Then the canoe went on the roof of the car and they headed for home.
They did not attempt to take the canoe all the way to the ocean. The final mile of the river has a bridge, requiring a lengthy portage. The mouth of the river lies south of Plum Island and north of Crane’s Beach.
The following year, two other teens, Ellery Burpee and Dick Hartley, accompanied them. Their third trip in 1961 was a bit easier, with fewer obstacles and better knowledge of the river.
There is a new information kiosk at Jenks Bridge with a map of the river, adjacent to the canoe landing.
