WILMINGTON — Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand discussed enrollment and the strategic plan, among other items, in his report for the School Committee last Wednesday night. Regarding the strategic plan, Brand simply mentioned that the updates pertained to the timeline and status.
The enrollment report as of Oct. 1 from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education totaled 2,786 students in the district this year. Brand assured the community that this follows a known trend of overall decline in enrollment.
This downward trend reflected a change in 15 students from last year and a significant number of students lost between 8th and 9th grade. Compared to a rate of 52 percent retention of 8th graders last year, this year the rate was 61 percent.
“We’ve historically seen a large number of students leave the district to pursue educational opportunities elsewhere,” he continued.
Brand also called out the fact that there was an enrollment increase this year by 66 students at the elementary level.
He included comparison numbers for Billerica and Tewksbury for the committee to show that Wilmington’s enrollment numbers are not too different, and that enrollment decline is happening across the commonwealth.
School Committee member Stephen Turner referred to numbers showing that fewer students left the district between 8th and 9th grade this year, since last year they had 120 students leave and this year 100 left. This, he concluded, must be a result of effort during the previous school year to invite students and parents into the high school, and he noted that these things are continuing.
Brand said that the best way to keep students will be to ensure the program of studies is current and reflective of a wide breath of experience. He agreed that outreach opportunities will also help.
“There’s no issue of retaining students when they’re here in the high school,” he continued.
Melissa Plowman also named effort at the middle school from the AMLE consultation and full program review aiming to address the retention issues.
In public comments, two residents spoke up advocating for fair wages for the town’s educational assistants. The first commenter, reading a statement on behalf of an educational assistant, named some of the critical duties that these employees have and asked the committee to let their wages reflect that the community cares about its teachers and staff.
The second mentioned that surrounding towns already began compensating educational assistants fairly, and that it felt like the degrading Wildwood and emphasis on a new town hall building are taking the town’s money away from the educational assistants.
The other two commenters spoke to the needs to change school start times at the middle school and to prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion in schools.
Later, the superintendent gave a brief update on the MSBA and current Wildwood workaround. He shared a memo with the committee containing the updates.
David Ragsdale commented that the MSBA process would be moving ahead with the new building once they select an OPM. He said that community involvement would be growing in the next phase.
“Over the next 24 months or so, an awful lot of activity will be front and center with the community,” Brand said.
Plowman asked Brand to restate where they’re at regarding the current Wildwood programs. Brand included that they were getting a better understanding of the recently emerged possibility of renovating the current building. However, the Wildwood Building Committee would need more time to review another option: utilizing the middle school instead. He said they would hopefully have an update and a recommendation after Thanksgiving.
Plowman added that this temporary solution with the middle school would be more conducive to the needs of the town’s youngest students. The committee seemed to agree that grade reconfiguration would be more of a future item, certainly necessary as they think about the next building project, but not for this temporary solution.
Ragsdale also noted that even the middle school isn’t necessarily suitable for these young students. Brand clarified for the community that even with enrollment decline, there isn’t a single empty classroom in the district.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson thanked everyone involved for all the work that’s gone into dealing with all of the Wildwood issues.
In subcommittee reports, Plowman shared that WEF had raised $8,500 in their charity walk and that there is an upcoming SEPAC meeting on Dec. 15.
The next meeting for the committee is scheduled for Nov. 16.
