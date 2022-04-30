The accident in January that claimed the life of a woman in North Wilmington has raised some questions about safety at grade crossings.
Wilmington has had surprisingly few grade-crossing accidents.
While there are no records specifically identifying such accidents, some stories are to be found in old newspaper files. The earliest was on Sept. 23, 1880 when a passenger train hit a buggy carrying a Winchester couple.
S. T. Sanborn had stopped for a freight train, and then proceeded onto the tracks, not realizing that a passenger train was coming in the opposite direction. Mr. Sanborn was killed and his wife was seriously injured.
The Boston Globe identified the location as the Carter crossing in Wilmington. This may have been the same North Wilmington crossing where the most recent accident occurred. Jonathan Carter had established a store there shortly after the Civil War.
The last fatal accident at the North Wilmington crossing took place 70 years ago. A woman had been walking to the station for a train when she heard a train whistle. Thinking it was her train approaching, she ran across the tracks in front of a high-speed express train. The train didn’t even stop until it reached North Station in Boston.
One other accident reported at the crossing in 1940 involved this writer’s grandfather, Peter Neilson. A masonry contractor, he was crossing the tracks in an old truck when it was hit. Neither he nor a passenger were seriously hurt, but the truck was demolished. He never drove again.
A much more serious accident occurred in November 1937 at a farm road crossing, off Ballardvale Street. A truck carrying 18 men was hit by a speeding train, killing two and injuring eight. The men had been working on the construction of a power line. The driver reportedly had looked both ways before crossing.
But the truck was slow in crossing, to allow the foreman to go back and close the gate. Standing on the running board, he saw the train approaching and yelled, “Step on it!” The locomotive hit the tailboard of the truck, throwing it about 50 feet. The men killed had been on the tailboard of the truck.
On the day after Christmas, 1938, a Wilmington man was killed in a grade-crossing accident on Grove Street. Joseph Thistle delivered some gifts to relatives in Reading and was on his way home for Christmas dinner with his wife and daughter. The Grove Street crossing had flashing lights. The street was later dead-ended by Route 93 and was renamed Kilmarnock Street.
Wilmington is served by two separate rail lines. These accidents all took place on the Haverhill Division. There are five crossings on that line. Four are on through roads, one on a dead-end stub. The only bridges over it in town are for I-93, built in the late 1950s.
The line was built by the Boston & Maine Railroad about 1848. The same firm built the Wildcat line, earlier known as the Andover & Wilmington Railroad.
On the other side of town is the Lowell Division, built by the Boston & Lowell Railroad. There have been no grade-crossing accidents on the Lowell Division, simply because there are no public roads with grade crossings. The roads intersecting that line are all carried on bridges.
When the B&L built the line in the mid-1830s, there was great concern about locomotives hitting horse-drawn wagons. Thus, Wilmington has seven bridges, eight if you count the Shawsheen Avenue bridge, now a footbridge.
In the last half-century, Sweetheart Plastics was allowed to build two crossings for its plants. There was an accident at one of those crossings, with a tractor-trailer hit by a train. There were no injuries.
