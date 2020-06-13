WILMINGTON — On June 4, 2020, residents of Wilmington participated in a peaceful walk for justice.
Organized by Maggie Brown, a Wilmington High School alum and third year Georgetown student, residents had the opportunity to gather in the town common and walk as one towards Rotary Park.
Of course, participators were strongly encouraged to maintain social distancing and wear a mask, to increase and ensure safety for everyone. But those that participated were also encouraged to wear black and bring signs.
The walk is meant to be a peaceful march in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement, honoring the death of George Floyd, and protesting police brutality.
Citizens of all ages, children, teenagers, and adults, participated in the walk. The Wilmington Police Department posted photos on Twitter with the caption:
“We are truly proud to serve in a community where people can come together in support of a common cause without violence or hatred. Our hope is that communities across the nation will begin to heal and we can become a world where all people are equal.”
Brown had reached out to the Police Department in hopes to work with them in organizing this protest and provide convenience and safety for protestors and for traffic, and police shut down the roads where participants walked. Police had shut down Church Street at 2:30 p.m., between the town common and Main Street. The Wilmington PD also encouraged participants to park at the high school student parking lot, on Middlesex Avenue.
At Rotary Park, demonstrators gathered and listened to speakers, and had a 46 second moment of silence to honor those that have suffered at the hands of brutality.
Wilmington High School faculty were in attendance and stood in solidarity with protestors, joining their former, current, and future students and their families.
Signs that were highlighted on Twitter read “Black Lives Matter” and “Justice for George Floyd.”
Those in attendance commended the organizers for putting on a powerful and peaceful protest that brought the community together.
WCTV broadcast the speeches at Rotary Park, and those can be watched at this link; https://wilmington.vod.castus.tv/vod/?video=935043d2-a362-4cea-a23d-f67bbcd9c81d which is on the Wilmington Community Television website, WCTV.org
As protests have been conducted in Boston, in Andover on Monday, June 1 and in Tewksbury on Sunday, May 31, as well as all over the country, many feel as if peaceful protests, like Wilmington’s bring together a community in a time of isolation in chaos to bring about justice and social change, for a better and more equal tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.