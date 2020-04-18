WILMINGTON — The suspense of learning class placements will be extended a few extra months for Wilmington elementary school students, according to Superintendent Glenn Brand.
Brand noted that announcing fall class placements at the end of the school year has posed logistical challenges for the district. He stated that some other districts in the area delay releasing placement information until Aug. 1, to provide addition time to make sure “everything is in place and the system or context has not changed.”
“Sometimes there are a variety of things that happen behind the scenes from the time at which school comes to an end to the time that school opens,” he said.
Brand stated that the new plan has been made with the cooperation of school leaders in the district.
“We’ve had a number of discussions with our elementary principals, they are on board with this,” Brand said. “…we know this will be a shift, or a change, with our Wilmington community.”
Committee member MJ Byrnes asked if this would leave teachers with less time to prepare to accommodate students with individualized education programs (IEPs).
“I just wanted to make sure there’s ample time for the staff to be familiar with the makeup of their classroom,” Byrnes said.
Brand responded that students would be tentatively placed in the spring, but while teachers would be made aware of the information families would not be. If a logistical issue with class placement took place at that point, students could be moved behind the scenes.
“After a placement is made, and that’s announced to a family and a student, it’s very difficult to make that change after that,” said Brand.
Committee member David Ragsdale noted that Wilmington Middle School scheduling information and had been released to students later in the summer this year. He asked whether this information would also be released at the same time as elementary placements in the coming year.
Assistant Superintendent Brian Reagan noted that, due to leadership changes, information for middle school students had faced delays.
“This past year I know it was much later than we would want,” Reagan said.
He stated that he could foresee no reason it would not be released earlier this year.
Brand added that the district was planning on aligning placement information for students across all grade levels this year, and releasing student handbook information at the same time.
“Our thought is to be able to push this out as a package, as you will,” Brand said.
Ragsdale praised the district’s plan to align school supply requirements by grade level, and release that information earlier in the summer.
“This is a small thing but a good thing,” Ragsdale said.
