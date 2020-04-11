WILMINGTON — In this time of social distancing and disruption to everyday lives, the country could use a little kindness. In towns and communities, individuals are forming groups to spread support and positivity to their area.
Take, for example, Wilmington Cares, a Facebook group dedicated to this very cause.
Not to be confused with Wilmington C.A.R.E.S, an after school childcare program, Wilmington Cares is a group on Facebook started by a resident and mother looking to help her community.
When asked how her program started, she said she was “just a resident in town that asked the community if anyone was interested in showing our appreciation. I initially asked for 15-20 people to get involved, and now have over 900 members of the community involved in less than three weeks. It’s been amazing.”
The founder elaborated on some of the projects they have accomplished so far, for different parts of the community, from families to essential workers.
“We have sent 537 individual thank you cards with restaurant gift cards included (to essential workers). We sent a large gift card to Wilmington custodians for keeping our schools sanitized. We have even gifted $750 in Market Basket gift cards to the Wilmington Food Pantry.
“We have a few in town families who are in crisis with new and terminal cancer diagnoses who we sent hundreds (of dollars) in gift cards to hopefully ease the burden.
“We helped two local nurses collect over 88 baby monitors to help in communications with COVID-19 rooms in their hospitals.”
In terms of numbers, the resident was proud to announce that “we have raised over $18,000 in less than three weeks.”
The founder delved into explaining future projects she hopes to pursue with Wilmington Cares:
“We are still nominating and sending thank yous to our front line essential workers and are now looking to send individually packaged lunches to the staff at a few other places in town, such as nursing homes.”
When asked about goals and hopes for the group as a whole, the leader explained:
“The most important part of all of this is that we are all able to participate in something positive, show our appreciation for the hard workers who are out (working) and are essential, and we are sharing the love.”
The Facebook Group is listed as “Wilmington Cares 2 (Not Affiliated W/CARES Childcare)” to further differentiate from the after school care group, Wilmington C.A.R.E.S.
On the page, volunteers can see the fruit of their labors, as essential worker community members share photos of the thank you cards they have received, along with words of kindness.
The common message in these cards reads: “Wilmington thanks you for all that you do!”
A sentiment many of these workers may need to hear after a long day or workweek, fearing the risk they put themselves at each day.
The messages recipients put out are sentiments of gratitude and pride that they live in a community “that truly cares about people” as one post put it.
Acts of kindness are spreading in nearby towns as well, such as in Burlington where two college students sent a check to Weston Road Cafe to support the business where they have been frequent customers for years.
In Tewksbury, residents are hanging different decorations on their windows each week, such as paper handprints and hearts, so that parents can take kids on a drive-by scavenger hunt to see how many decorated windows they can find. Or, recently, a girl who was spending her birthday in isolation was surprised by a car parade from her friends and family, each car decked out with birthday signs and cheers.
A post on the Wilmington Cares Facebook group says it best:
“It is beautiful that no matter what goes on in the world, there are people who will display amazing acts of kindness.”
