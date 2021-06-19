WILMINGTON — The Superintendent’s Report for the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night pertained to the Social-Emotional Learning and Family Engagement Specialist, the SEEM Collaborative Coordinator, fall DESE guidance, the Panorama survey, and more.
The updates that Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand gave for the two new positions were mainly that more information would be coming once the district is ready to announce the selected candidates. For the Social-Emotional Learning and Family Engagement Specialist, the announcement was coming in the next few days to meet their goal of extra SEL and related programs support by July 1.
The SEEM Collaborative Coordinator of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion search was still ongoing as they narrowed it down to five candidates, Brand continued. This is part of a joint initiative among five other districts approved previously by the committee. He hoped to have a name, or at least another update, at the next meeting.
He also announced that the Bullying Prevention and Intervention Plan would be reviewed soon, as the window of feedback was required to be opened every three years. Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott said that there were only superficial edits made so far by the leadership team, but they would factor any input provided into the final update due in July.
When the committee asked, one example of edits she gave was adding the mission statement. She promised that the Behavioral Task Force would be reconvened before major changes are made from the community feedback.
Melissa Plowman asked when the last time was that the district collected perception data on school climate, but Elliott said she would have to get back to her.
The information shared from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s guidance on fall school reopening said that mitigation strategies would be required through the end of this school year, but all lifted for next year’s return. Summer school was encouraged to follow the same strategies as this school year.
Plowman shared a concern for summer school heat exhaustion with masks and high temperatures.
“It’s very difficult for kids to learn when they’re trying to manage physiological challenges,” she said.
M.J. Byrnes recognized Plowman’s point but said that she also understood the district’s decision to follow CDC guidance.
There was some confusion among the committee because some of them had read DESE guidance saying that masks may be required for some grades in the fall. Brand said he would continue to talk with Nursing Director Doreen Crowe and Health Director Shelly Newhouse on the newest guidance.
The last item Brand discussed was information from Christine Murray which said that Panorama social-emotional surveys were already being given in classrooms.
“That was part of our plan to capture students before they left for summer… allowing specialists to take stock of data over the next couple of months to find areas to target for the fall,” he said.
Plowman asked about the William James Interface starting date, which Brand answered would be this coming January.
Jay Samaha wondered if the survey questions would consider COVID-19 impacts. Elliott said that they could customize the surveys and add additional questions, but they also wanted to keep it short enough not to be overwhelming.
“We asked questions about students’ sense of belonging and inclusion,” she continued.
While customizing going forward wouldn’t come with a base for comparison, they could compare Wilmington-specific data to the years ahead.
David Ragsdale asked why grade 3 students weren’t allowed to take the survey, when the program recommended students in grades k-2 only be excluded. Elliott said that it takes more involvement to teach grade 3 students how to take the survey.
“Given the time of year and everything else going on, we asked if it would be appropriate to use it as perception data for launch this year.”
Another reason included was that the rest of the students in the same schools would also be restricted to perception data from teachers.
The next School Committee meeting will be on June 23 at 7 p.m. in the WHS media room.
