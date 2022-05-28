WILMINGTON — Before the Select Board addressed their appointments in their meeting on Monday night, they opened with a moment of silence for a Wilmington resident who recently passed away at the age of 89.
Their first appointment was with the Wilmington Youth Hockey Bantam 1 team in recognition of their successful season and eventual state championship win. Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell read from a previous Town Crier article where sports editor Jamie Pote wrote that this team won the town’s 7th state champion title in WYH history, along with overcoming all other obstacles that fell in their path.
While they were in the bottom tier to start at states, the team came out on top after beating South Boston in overtime and beating Barnstable in a rematch.
Fellow board members recognized the team’s unselfishness, respect, listening skills, grit, and tenacity as things that they could take into other parts of life. Greg Bendel shared that he taught some of these boys and knew them as good students in addition to being great athletes.
O’Connell commented that their team spirit would be an example to other communities before Town Manager Jeff Hull presented each team member with a certificate for their win.
The board then invited Gerald Duggan up to receive a recognition for his time on the Historical Commission. O’Connell started by mentioning Duggan’s service to the town as a firefighter from 1969 to 1991.
After that, Duggan stepped up to volunteer on the Historical Commission from 2003 until 2022. She also noted his volunteer time keeping the DPW garage clean and decorated for holidays, replacing the shutters at the Harnden Tavern, and being a resource about Wilmington’s past.
The board spoke to Duggan’s integrity and devotion to the town.
“I appreciate your dedication and strong desire to preserve, protect, and present Wilmington’s history,” said Hull.
Lilia Maselli said that it was evident how much Duggan cared about the town. Gary DePalma said he hoped to see someone carry the torch in terms of the town’s history. The certificate of appreciation presented to Duggan mentioned his commitment to excellent and unselfish work.
Their third appointment was to hold a public hearing for a request by Matt McGovern for a class I vehicle sales license. McGovern explained that McGovern Auto Groups owns 19 locations and works with 18 brands of car dealerships, the Hyundai at 271 Main St. in Wilmington their latest acquisition.
He said that they try to have a good relationship with all of the communities within which they operate, which explained part of his effort in coming before the board that night.
Bendel asked if there would be any new things for residents to expect at this dealership location. McGovern replied that their strategy would be more aggressive than their predecessors, so residents could expect to see the lot constantly stocked with inventory as possible in the current supply shortage.
They’d try to have at least 100 used cars at all times and return the location to the level of success it’s had in previous times. He also mentioned that they would plan significant capital improvements according to the brand’s image program, which might bring an expansion of service bays, but these changes would go through the regular approval process.
DePalma noted that he’d seen a lack of vehicles at this location along with a lack of attention spent on the landscaping of the lot. He also told McGovern that the zoning in the area might be an impediment, but he suggested working closely with abutters to make the dealership more profitable than it had been previously.
Hull asked McGovern to confirm that the principal use for the license would be the sale of new cars, with used cars being incidental. McGovern did confirm that this was correct.
Hull then asked what the updated service bays would be for, to which McGovern replied saying that they could be for new vehicle warrantees, used vehicle reconditioning, or any Hyundai vehicles in the area for service repairs.
Hull included that Wilmington Police Chief Joe Desmond recommended approval of the license, as did Building Inspector Al Spaulding. With those in mind, once the public hearing ended, the board voted to approve the vehicle sales license.
