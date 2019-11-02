WILMINGTON — The Town of Wilmington will soon be the home of a new community garden, thanks to Girl Scout Troop 62457.
The troop, led by Teresa Hsu-Smith, addressed the Board of Selectmen on Oct. 28 to outline their plans for the new garden. They plan to plant fruits and vegetables, including lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes. The garden will be set up in early spring, and the troop plans to collaborate with other troops and community groups to maintain the garden. Produce will go to the senior center, and families in need.
The board unanimously approved the troop’s request for open space.
“I think that was the best presentation I’ve heard in the three years I’ve been here,” said Chairman Greg Bendel. “Thank you so much for being here on a school night.”
“I think this is a great idea, you guys have obviously put a lot of work, and a lot of thought into this,” he continued.
Selectman Jomarie O’Mahony encouraged the troop to keep the town updated on their progress.
“I hope you guys come back to tell us after the first harvest about the things that went well and the things that you’re going to work on for next year,” she said.
Selectman Kevin Caira thanked the adults who had helped the troop prepare.
“I want to recognize the parents, and what they do for the children,” said Caira. “It’s just outstanding.”
Bendel noted that the troop needs $471 in order to start the garden, and encouraged members of the community to consider donating. Selectman Michael McCoy offered $50 on the spot, in order to help the troop reach their goal.
The community garden is the second scouting initiative to improve Wilmington’s parks in a short time span, following the Rotary Park book kiosk that began in 2018.
