WILMINGTON — Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand and Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott shared updates on the district’s bullying prevention and intervention plan with the School Committee at their most recent meeting.
Brand opened by saying there was important work ahead of them in this area as they continue to serve the community and advance teaching and learning in Wilmington. He shared that the district is required to update the bullying prevention and intervention plan every two years.
The changes proposed to the plan were provided to the committee. He then explained that most of the changes in this version came from discussion with legal counsel, with whom they worked closely to ensure compliance with requirements from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Elliott provided that their work for these changed was led by Behavioral Health/Social and Emotional Health District Coordinator Christine Murray. Murray led the task force who made the appropriate revisions and edits. She also included that the plan was currently open for public comment, and any feedback would be incorporated into the final draft.
They wanted to make sure the plan and the policy were consistent. Elliott was also open to accepting public comment for the policy before they move forward with the final, although this was not typically done.
Jay Samaha asked how many public comments they received and if there were any other avenues used to share the plan with the public. Elliott replied they didn’t typically get a lot of public comments, referencing 12 received the last time the plan was updated.
She recognized that the document is very dense, although they tried to make it relatively easy to see the changes. She also shared that most of the comments are related to specific circumstances rather than suggestions to be put into the plan, although some are helpful.
Mike Mercaldi suggested that it might be a good time to take a step back from the editing of the plan to consider if the plan overall is really helping students. Brand said that Christine Murray and Director of Student Support Services Alice Brown-LeGrand are resources who work with assistant principals and other school leaders when bullying situations arise.
Brown-LeGrand added that the changes involve adding more regulatory pieces such as expectations for students with disabilities. However, they don’t want to make the plan too specific to the point where they have to change the document before they can change the practice. She said this plan is key for consistency in practice.
Mercaldi also asked about the procedure for bullying that takes place outside of school or via social media. Brown-LeGrand answered it has to carry over into school before they can technically get involved. However, she said that there’s a lot of gray area here.
Audrey LaConte wondered what information is provided to students on how to report bullying. Elliott said the MARC bullying lessons given in the advisory period is how this information is delivered, though it looks different for each grade.
Stephen Turner suggested that they add an FAQ or general comments section to the plan to help engage with questions in a lighter way. He then asked how they can be certain the rollout of the plan is done consistently.
Elliott replied saying that the MARC lessons are modified and built together, so all schools are using the same content. They’re specifically trying to be consistent district-wide in their approach and structure of these lessons.
Brown-LeGrand added that she’s talked about this topic with administrators a number of times and been a resource to ensure they follow the procedures correctly.
David Ragsdale clarified that the school policy includes the regulatory definition of bullying which involves an obligation to investigate.
“Being mean isn’t the same thing as bullying. Just because it doesn’t become ‘bullying’ doesn’t mean it can’t be investigated,” he said.
Brown-LeGrand agreed, saying that a lot of issues stem from kids not being kind to each other.
Brand emphasized that the district takes bullying and harassment very seriously, and they recognize the outcome isn’t always what families hope and they get frustrated or disappointed. This is why they’ve added support such as Panorama data and the Family Engagement and SEL Specialists.
Dr. Jenn Bryson asked if there could be more accessibility for this plan, as she often gets asked where it’s located. Byrnes mentioned that it is in the student handbook, which Bryson also said is dense and overwhelming to read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.