WILMINGTON — While discussing the plan to find a new town manager on Monday night, Town Manager Jeff Hull replied to a question of his willingness to help in the transition between managers that the Select Board indicated a desire for him to move on.
The Select Board discussed a number of matters on the process of pursuing a new town manager during their meeting. Hull wrote a memo to the board on the recruitment process explaining that selecting Assistant Town Manager Susan Inman as the interim town manager would require others in the department to pick up some of her human resources and procurement work during the interim period.
Later, they considered whether to appoint a temporary town manager and a string of other items.
The original motion made here was to appoint a temporary town manager following the retirement of the current town manager. Chair Gary DePalma commented he wanted to see the interim town manager appointed before the town manager leaves so there is proper transition time.
Lilia Maselli clarified that the town can’t have a town manager and an interim town manager at the same time, which town counsel confirmed. A few options proposed were to set the temporary town manager as of a certain date or ask the current town manager to stay on for awhile longer.
Kevin Caira proposed that they ask Hull to stay on for a brief transition period. When DePalma asked him to comment, Hull answered that he preferred to have Oct. 31 be his last day.
“It’s been clear to me for the last couple of years anyway that the board has been anxious to make a transition here to see that I move along,” he said.
Caira shared his surprise at hearing this statement from the town manager. He referenced a meeting where he stood up for the town manager and the fact that they just offered him a 3-year contract, which they wouldn’t have done if they wanted him to leave.
“I have no problem with you staying for the full contract… you have until Oct. 31 to change your mind,” he assured Hull.
Greg Bendel said he would respect Hull’s decision and that he wishes him well.
DePalma said that while he pushed for a new town manager during his first term on the board, he supported the contract they just negotiated. He declared that he would support Hull’s choice either way.
Hull restated he would prefer the transition to take place before Oct. 31 as opposed to after.
The next matter was to determine an individual or a process to select an individual to be designated temporary town manager. Bendel was the first to express his desire to define a process to identify an individual and put it to a public board vote.
Frank West, however, said he was comfortable voting that night to identify Susan Inman, should she be comfortable with the appointment. He said he was certainly of Inman’s ability to act as town manager. DePalma said he would agree for continuity and transition purposes.
While Caira said he wanted to see the town promote from within, he also wanted to see a process put in place.
Town counsel clarified that there wasn’t an official process for them to follow here.
Bendel went on to say that he was confident in Inman’s ability to step in, but he didn’t want to ask her that night. He suggested a formal process be defined where they invite her to write a memo expressing her interest and then the board can vote on it at their next meeting.
A few board members considered the possibility of opening the spot up to anyone for consideration. However, Bendel maintained that only Inman should be asked at first.
West asked if they would have to come up with a rate structure, which they said would be created using a subcommittee for the contract.
Inman, who was present that night, asked if there was any need to send in her resume along with the letter, especially if the process was being opened up to other department heads.
The board voted to approve the process of requesting a letter from Inman on her interest and then voting at their next meeting accordingly.
Thirdly, they considered a composition of members for the town manager selection screening committee. DePalma proposed there be nine individuals total: one resident selected by each board member, two Select Board members, and two additional department heads.
Caira proposed instead that the group be made up of one resident selected by each board member, plus Bryan Perry and Paul Ruggiero, and a member of the Finance Committee and Planning Board, respectively.
West only countered that perhaps they didn’t need both Perry and Ruggiero. The board still approved Caira’s suggested makeup of the committee. They also agreed to bring their designee names to the next meeting and that DePalma would ask Perry and Ruggiero.
Town counsel also noted to the board members they should consider residents who have a variety of experience and familiarity with how town government works and what the town manager job entails.
A number of other items were proposed on the agenda but were tabled until the screening committee is composed. They voted to table the establishment of the committee’s charge, the establishment of criteria for interviews, the community and position profile, the position statement, the posting and date to begin advertising the position, and the publications for advertising.
