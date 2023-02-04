WILMINGTON — During the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, the committee received presentations on the superintendent’s goals, a world languages exchange student program, and the recommended budget, among other items.
High school representatives Madison Benoit and Audrey LaConte updated the committee on events going on at the high school including the Robotics Team competing in a competition at Andover High School, visiting the middle school to introduce themselves to prospective students, a teacher appreciation lunch held by the PAC, Biology MCAS retakes, the alumni roundtable, and a Girls Empowerment Conference in Newton.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand’s report that night pertained only to developments with the superintendent goals. The first was that a group of representatives has been formed to develop a tool to gather data on the school culture across the district as part of the culture and climate assessment. The other was the beginning of an effort to create a volunteer group to make a new three-year strategic plan for the committee in June.
WHS World Languages Department Terresa Pietro proposed to the committee an exchange student program for Wilmington Spanish students. She shared her personal experience as a student through a Spanish exchange program where her family hosted students and then she also participated in the exchange.
“This trip opened my mind to so many new things and it’s a central piece of why I’ve chosen to make languages and learning about different cultures a part of my life,” she said.
This exchange trip, she went on to say, would educate and develop Wilmington’s students into a global society and teach them the impact of culture and history on their daily lives along with social-emotional learning and intercultural communication skills.
Pietro surveyed families of students taking Spanish at the high school and found that over 50 percent expressed interest in hosting, and 70 percent expressed interest in traveling as exchange students. The trip would involve an 11-day exchange with a school in Spain during the next school year in April of 2024.
They would spend a few days at the school and two days exploring Granada and Malaga while staying with Spanish host families. She’d already connected with a teacher at a private school in Spain. The Spanish students would first come to Wilmington in September.
The ideal participants would be able to express their interest in an application and also be host families for their Spanish counterparts. Pietro said she would probably cap the trip at 15 students. Host families would be expected to provide a safe and welcoming environment along with three daily meals and transportation for the students.
The cost for sending students to Spain would include air fare, excursions, chaperone trips, and travel to the school from the airport. Pietro had some fundraising money left from a recent Costa Rica trip and would also look into grants.
The committee only needed to vote on the trip to Spain in April, which they approved. They also expressed a desire to see this go well so that it could expand to French and Italian studying students as well.
Brand’s budget update showed that, as requested by the town manager, they had aligned the school department budget increase to be 3.75 percent from the original plan of 4.98 percent increase. In order to do this, they had to remove $565,000 from the budget.
Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Finance Paul Ruggiero explained that they made mostly non-salary changes including transportation. They were also moving upgrades to high school projectors and wireless forward to 2024.
Brand then shared that a meeting was held with the town manager to discuss the moving of the Wildwood programs to the middle school and the West Intermediate School. He thanked Town Manager Jeff Hull and Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell for their collaboration.
The town manager adjusted and promised to allow the funding of the project to be proposed at Town Meeting. Brand assured the community that the town is committed to making the interim solution for the Wildwood programs possible.
Melissa Plowman commented that she was proud to be on a committee in a town where they could express their differences but maintain a level of professionalism.
Brand reminded the committee that the town manager’s budget presentation would be on Jan. 30, and the school budget hearing with the Finance Committee was scheduled for Feb. 15.
In subcommittee reports, Plowman mentioned WEF’s application deadline on March 31, and David Ragsdale said that the Policy Subcommittee looked at the policies for transportation, field trips, and public comments.
The next regular committee meeting will be on Feb. 15.
