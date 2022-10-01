WILMINGTON — During the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, the committee received the superintendent’s report and updates on PAWS before they recognized public comments and other reports.
Among their items they approved that night were a DECA overnight field trip, the updated Wilmington Middle School handbook, and the updated student discipline section of the Student-Parent handbook.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand welcomed new staff and led into a personnel report along with wishing WCTV’s Don and Mary Leard well and providing slides from the first day of school.
He first welcomed the new Woburn Street School Principal, Stacy Scott, listing her experience and how her colleagues described her as fair but firm and approachable. He also displayed slides of new staff district-wide at every school, including new nurses, educational assistants, school counselors, tutors, speech pathologists, and student support services staff at a variety of levels.
Next, he invited Andrea Stern-Armstrong to give a personnel report for the district. Brand introduced the topic by noting that the attrition they saw this summer was heavier than during COVID, but Stern-Armstrong had done a great job bringing in applicants.
Stern-Armstrong assured the committee that the district is in a good place now, but there are still some positions open, especially in special education. She mentioned that the town had 19 staff resignations in the month of August, which rapidly changed the status of positions.
The committee asked about trends in resignations in Wilmington and around the commonwealth.
“We haven’t seen a lot of transitions out of teaching which is what other districts are seeing,” Stern-Armstrong replied.
As for those leaving the district, they were across the board — retirees, newer teachers, and everything in between.
She went on to describe their success in hiring teachers who retired from other jobs or starting as substitutes and applying for teaching licenses.
“We’re a small, collaborative community, and people are attracted to that,” she continued.
She even said that she encourages substitutes to pursue their licenses.
Brand wished longstanding WCTV volunteers Don and Mary Leard well and congratulations as they retire. He shared appreciation for all that they’d done to help cover the town’s municipal meetings. He also provided slides from opening day of the 2022-2023 school year.
The committee’s next presentation came from representatives from PAWS, the Parent & Guardian Advocates for Wilmington, MA Schools group. PAWS member Darcie Martin detailed how PAWS has begun working through various initiatives in effort to increase understanding about what’s happening in the district and encourage parent engagement.
Their guiding principles have been making it easier for parents to participate in small ways, support a positive district culture, and partner with district stakeholders.
Martin displayed some of the efforts they made in the past year, including town halls about the School Start Time project and the future of Wilmington schools, supporting the MSBA process and school budget, and posting the Round-of-a-PAWS recognizing teachers.
For this year, they aim to make sure families’ perspectives are heard on the Wildwood School closure and school start times project, along with developing relationships with other town committees.
Committee member Jay Samaha shared that the Equity Subcommittee would appreciate their support to involve families in some of the recommendations and next steps from the Equity Audit.
Brand also brought forward an item to potentially extend their strategic plan from 2019 into the next school year. He said he hoped that they could come back on Oct. 12 to discuss progress and gaps and use those things to identify their priorities going forward. Then, over this next year, they’d develop their next 3-year strategic plan.
Public comments that night came from several educational assistants in town. A number of educational assistant supporters attended the meeting that night to show their support for negotiating for higher wages.
The first commenter provided context that the town’s educational assistants are paid between $16,000 and $27,000 per year. She shared that this group is fiercely dedicated, helping students in both their academic and emotional journeys.
Another commenter mentioned that previously the School Committee had been disrespectful in previous negotiations.
“This unit of hard-working professionals need to be paid and treated as the heroes that they are,” she said.
There was also a sentiment shared that it seemed unfair the educational assistants had to wait so long for public comment.
All of the committee members received a postcard from the educational assistants. They asked the district’s negotiating representatives to share how the negotiations were going so they could be sure they were hearing the educational assistants.
Brand responded, “We’re committed to nothing short of a fair contract.”
He said that the group wanted to pause negotiations for the summer, but they were committed to moving things along and valuing the work the educational assistants do.
A few commenters spoke out in favor of diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in schools. They warned that not talking about racism in school can lead to harmful and hateful messaging. They hoped that in sharing minority stories, they can build understanding and empathy and remove unconscious and implicit bias.
Lastly, there were subcommittee reports from the Equity Subcommittee, the Wilmington Education Foundation, and the working group for transportation, along with a new section of subcommittee requests.
Samaha shared that the Equity Subcommittee would be regularly breaking down the Equity Audit. Melissa Plowman mentioned that WEF was looking to make changes in grant amounts. The subcommittee request was for the Policy Subcommittee to look at a policy around field trip chaperoning and allergies, donations and fundraising, and the transportation policy.
The next School Committee meeting is scheduled for Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.