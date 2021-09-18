Wilmington residents honor fallen Lawrence Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo

Wilmington residents wait patiently with flags in hand on the Woburn Street bridge over Rt. 93 to pay final respects to fallen Lawrence Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo who was killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan as many of the last flights out were happening.

(photo: BruceHilliard.com)

WILMINGTON — Sept. 11 has been declared as Patriots Day to commemorate the brave lives lost during the Sept. 11 attack in 2001.

It is only fitting that 20 years later, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 also marked the bittersweet return home of fallen U.S. Marine Ser­geant Johanny Rosario Pi­chardo.

Sgt. Pichardo died in the Aug. 26, 2021 bombing near the Kabul Airport. This at­tack occurred while U.S. military forces were as­sisting in the evacuation of civilians from Afghan­istan after a Taliban hostile takeover.

12 other U.S. service members and 169 Afghans also were killed during this attack.

Government officials in­cluding Gov. Charlie Ba­ker, U.S. Senator Edward Markey and Boston Ma­yor Kim Janey were at Boston’s Logan Airport to pay their respects as her remains were returned to Massachusetts soil.

From Boston, Sgt. Pi­chardo was transported down Rt.93 to her hometown of Lawrence.

This transport sparked many temporary roadside and overpass memorials for the fallen hero. These temporary memorials included raised ladder trucks displaying the American flag on overpasses, and rows of tractor trailers, trucks and mo­torcycles draped with American flags.

Hundreds were in attendance from multiple com­munities including the Town of Wilmington.

Wilmington town officials, members of the fire and police departments, military service members and veterans, as well as civilians stood on the 93 overpass to pay their respects as Sgt. Pichardo made her final trip home.

Sgt. Pichardo, 25, served with the Naval Amphi­bi­ous Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expedition­ary Brigade.

A public service was held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. The stadium is adjacent to Lawrence High School, where Pichardo graduated years before.

Sgt. Pichardo will lay to rest in the military veterans section of Bellevue Cemetery.

