WOBURN — With few suitors expressing interest in the full-time gig, Schools’ Technology Director Jennifer Judkins will temporarily step-up to replace outgoing Assistant Superintendent for Finance Robert Alconada.
During the latest meeting of the city’s School Committee, Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley announced that he is appointing Judkins to the interim leadership role so the former science teacher can further explore her interest in school finance.
Alconada, who took over for veteran Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Joseph Elia in the summer of 2020, announced earlier this winter that he is stepping down from his post at the end of the 2023 fiscal year.
According to Crowley, with no qualified candidates responding to recent ads searching for Alconada’s replacement, Judkins will fill a huge void while district officials regroup and finalize plans to launch another search for a permanent hire next winter.
Because she is already part of the central office leadership team, she will be able to transition into the new role while working directly alongside Alconada over the next few months.
“As you know, we posted externally for this position [but didn’t really get any applications]… It’s a supply-and-demand issue, candidly,” said the superintendent of the limited pool of qualified job candidates with school finance backgrounds.
“We do have some internal [possibilties to explore]. So we do have thoughts about it,” Crowley later responded, when asked how the district will now respond to resulting leadership vacancy in the school technology department.
According to Judkins, who oversaw a massive build-up in the district’s technology capabilities with the arrival of COVID-19 in the spring of 2020, she had been flirting with the possibility of changing her career focus to school finance in the months before Alconada announced his planned departure.
The former NASA researcher, who worked for four years in the life sciences sector before deciding to become a teacher, is certainly no stranger to such professional leaps.
Beginning her education career in 2006 as a middle school science teacher in Wilmington, the technology director briefly worked as a data assessment specialist and as a digital learning coordinator before making a full leap to an IT leadership role back back in 2017, when she was hired as the director of digital learning in Lexington’s public schools.
“I’ve been a career changer more than once in my life. Like many teachers, I enjoy learning continuously,” she told the School Committee. “I’ve been contemplating for some time where my career might go next, and in thinking about my interests and skill sets, I had been exploring the idea of a move into finance and operations.”
“Obviously, there’s a shortage [of manpower] in this area, so my timeline for all of this has been accelerated. But as this need has risen, I’m happy to step in. It’s a nice opportunity,” she added. “In terms of the finance piece, there hasn’t been a spreadsheet I’ve met yet that I haven’t liked.”
According to Crowley, he plans on resuming the search for a permanent assistant superintendent in January of 2024. In the meantime, Judkins, who already obtained an educational certificate in public procurement and purchasing, plans to continue her education in the field and will be invited to apply for that job opening.
Judkins, who was hired as Woburn’s technology director back in July of 2019, currently holds a bachelor’s of science degree in biology from Stetson University and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from the American International College.
