WILMINGTON — Wilmington Town Manager Jeff Hull presented his budget for projected revenues and expenditures in fiscal year 2023-2024 during the Select Board meeting on Monday night. Some of the challenges to the budget he mentioned included the COVID-19 pandemic, higher interest rates, inflation, supply chain issues, and concerns for a potential recession.
He led into the overall budget of $129,931,393 by saying that there was effort made to minimize increases. This represents a total increase of over $4 million or 3.55 percent from this current year’s budget. The total school department budget would increase 3.75 percent to $47,658,045; the general government budget would increase by 4.6 percent to $35,201,175; the shared costs went up only .6 percent to $39,894,368; and lastly the Shawsheen Tech is projected to increase 15 percent to $7,267,806.
A few areas of unexpected increases that he found in the budget were salary increases due to collective bargaining group agreements, step increases, or longevity, along with the Tech assessment, heating oil costs, Advanced Life Support medical services, health insurance, inflation, and the interim plan for the Wildwood School.
Hull said that they made their revenue projections in a conservative way for next year, as they have in the past. While there are circumstances outside of their control, they also hope to keep local aid at the existing level or increase it slightly. Local aid was projected to be $15 million.
He next explained that local property taxes account for close to 80 percent of the town’s general revenue. He said that any excess revenue that the town brings in would go into the general fund and be moved to free cash; overestimating revenue requires budget cuts and could lead to negative free cash. The total value of real estate taxes, Hull shared, is $102 million. New growth is another area of revenue from which the town projects $1.1 million. This past year they collected $2.4 million from new growth.
When it comes to the potential use of free cash and the capital stabilization fund, Hull emphasized education as a top priority.
“Every community wants to have access to resources that provide them opportunities for success,” he said.
He confirmed that the town wants to make funds available to the school department to the fullest extent while also meeting other needs in the community.
In order to do so, he’s kept the recommended school department budget with an increase of 3.75 percent for next year. He shared some of the factors leading to budget increases here such as teaching contracts, salary adjustments, transportation services, and the increase of out-of-district rates. He also referenced the town’s support with the MSBA process hiring an OPM and a designer along with creating a plan for the displaced Wildwood students and staff.
With the Wildwood interim solution, he applauded Brand for identifying the option of using the middle school and the West Intermediate. Hull also reported that they agreed to reduce the scope of the construction while still providing an appropriate experience for students.
Lastly, he mentioned DPW Director Jamie Magaldi’s help in proposing a play structure outside of the middle school for $100,000, for which Hull said they would redirect ARPA funds to pay.
Then, he moved onto the uptick in students attending the Shawsheen Tech. While in 2022 they saw an increase of 36 additional students leading to a cost increase of 20 percent, this year they have six additional Wilmington students. Hull suggested that the increase may not be as steep as 15 percent, but there could be other items that impact the cost to the town.
The town’s next focus for the budget Hull mentioned was public safety. He referenced the additional four police officers and eight firefighters added in the last few years, with three police officers graduating the Lynnfield Academy earlier this month. Hull also attested to steady retirements and turnover in public safety personnel.
In addition to the need to fund positions previously paid for by grants, they were also looking to provide Advanced Life Support services in-house either by hiring trained paramedics or training existing firefighters. The current contract would be continued until the hiring or training is complete.
He added that the town is pursuing a few leads from the public statement about space for a fire substation.
Between the capital funding sources of the tax levy, free cash, capital stabilization, chapter 90, and ARPA, the total requests amount to over $6.4 million. These costs come from requests such as replacing the Boutwell School’s play structure, replacing the roof at the West Intermediate School, replacing a dump truck in the Highway Department, purchasing cardiac monitors for ALS ambulance fit ups, and repurposing certain areas in the middle school for pre-k and kindergarten students and programs.
Looking to the future, Hull described the reality of long-term borrowing starting probably next year for the two approved projects for a new senior center and a town hall/school administration building. This would involve Standard & Poor’s, the credit rating agency, whom he wanted to show the town’s ability to handle OPEB and pension liability by allotting money there from the tax levy — $1 million to OPEB and $1.5 million to pension pre-payment.
He also suggested that the town could use additional personnel including a human resources director and procurement officer.
Hull ended his presentation by saying that he expected the budget to be critiqued and thanking everyone involved in putting it together. The Finance Committee meetings scheduled for the budget began the following night for Tuesdays and Thursdays through February and into March. Select Board member Greg Bendel mentioned that these meetings would be televised on WCTV.
Kevin Caira asked if the $1.1 million for the Wildwood renovation would be reduced due to the play structure cost. Hull answered they would likely revise the number ahead of Town Meeting. Caira also expressed doubt about whether putting money into OPEB and pensions would save the town money in the long run, and the response said they were trying to pay more now to lower future payments.
