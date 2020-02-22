WILMINGTON — At a School Committee meeting on Feb. 12, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Glenn Brand announced that the interim assistant principals at the Shawsheen and Woburn Street Schools, Kevin Welch and Shelia Burke, respectively, will officially have their titles made permanent.
According to Brand, Welch and Burke both began the year in the interim roles due to the staffing needs of the district at that time. Throughout the course of the school year, Brand stated that he has been discussing the roles with Shawsheen Principal Lisa King and Woburn Street Principal Suzanne Sullivan.
“We’ve had ongoing conversations around how Mr. Welch and Ms. Burke have been doing,” said Brand. “It has been from day
one extremely positive, extremely supportive, and a collective belief that they are the right person for each of those jobs.”
Committee member Jesse Fennelly noted that his children attend the Woburn Street School, and stated he had heard positive feedback regarding Burke’s work as interim assistant principal.
“I just want to say congratulations, we’re glad to have her,” Fennelly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.