The month of August has long been equated with the dog days of summer. This term comes from the Greeks and Romans who kept track of the seasons by studying the sky. In late July and early August the star Sirius, known as “the dog star,” would appear to rise alongside the sun. This was a sign that the hottest day of the year was near.
Romans began to refer to this time period as “days of the dog star” and it was eventually shortened to “dog days.”
Despite this historic dog tale, the cat may actually be the one to have your tongue when you discover that August is also National Catfish Month.
Catfish, most commonly associated with Creole or Cajun cuisine, are actually consumed all around the world, particularly in North America, Asia, Europe and Africa.
There are many different species of catfish throughout the world, but generally speaking, they are considered an affordable and versatile white fish around the world.
In North America, the Channel Catfish is one of the most commonly consumed types of catfish and is native to the Mississippi River. However, there are catfish species native to other areas of the United States, including here in New England.
Catfish are naturally low in sodium and calories, containing a little more than 100 calories per serving, and are packed with nutritional value.
Catfish are an excellent source of protein, containing 49 percent of the daily value in one filet.
One serving also contains a large spectrum of the daily value of vitamins E, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, and B12.
It is also rich in copper, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, selenium, and zinc.
There are also small amounts of other essential vitamins found in catfish, like vitamin A, C, folate, calcium, iron, and manganese.
Other nutrients make it a good source of healthy essential fats like omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.
Catfish nutrition can vary from species to species, but generally speaking, catfish are considered a nutritious source of food, although some types of catfish may vary slightly in their nutritional profile.
Here in the United States, there are two main categories for catfish: farmed and wild.
Farmed catfish, or Aquacultured catfish, are found in large ponds, cages, or controlled tanks, where as wild catfish are found in lakes and rivers of the wild.
Both wild catfish and farmed catfish promote good brain, heart, eye and immune system health.
One nutritional difference is wild catfish are an excellent source of vitamin D, promoting strong bones and cellular growth, but farmed catfish contain no vitamin D.
It is always good advice to be aware of the type of catfish you choose to eat, especially if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.
Although farmed catfish is listed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as being a low mercury food source, wild catfish often has higher amounts of mercury.
It is recommended to consult your physician if mercury or other food metals are a health concern before adding any new fish or meats to your diet.
Perhaps because catfish has historically been an easily accessible and affordable fish, in the past catfish has had somewhat of a questionable reputation.
Catfish were once thought of as a “bottom dweller” or “the poor man’s fish” with a muddy or sour flavor. This may have caused some to shy away from adding catfish to their regular diet.
Truth be told, despite the fact that catfish are one of the more affordable types of fish, they also have a delicious, mild but sweet flavor that pairs well with many dishes.
The most famous of all catfish recipes is, of course, the classic southern fried catfish. Although quite delicious, the frying process can compromise the nutritional value of the catfish.
Instead of fried catfish, try grilled, pan seared, baked or poached catfish as a healthier meal option.
The mild flavor of catfish can easily be served with a wide variety of flavors, such as lemon and mushroom, peppers and onions, or bean sprouts and avocado.
You can also easily incorporate catfish in your favorite soup and casserole recipes. It also makes a great substitute for burgers when grilled and served on a bun with coleslaw.
As we prepare for continued warm weather throughout the month of August, don’t let the hot temperatures of summer cool your passion for cooking. Your next meal could really be the cat’s meow when you feature a main course of catfish during National Catfish Month.
For a large selection of healthy catfish recipes, visit www.heartlandcatfish.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.