WILMINGTON — This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Town of Wilmington’s Fourth of July celebration. The town has so many family fun events planned that the celebration will be spread over four days from June 30 to July 3.
On Thursday, June 30, multiple festivities will begin at 6 p.m. including a hot dog/hamburger dinner provided by the Rotary Club (tickets $8 per person).
For your listening pleasure, Radio Roulette will perform until 9 p.m.
For the competitive members of the community, all are invited to compete in the first round of the horseshoe competition, a blueberry pie eating contest, or the Firecracker 5K Family Fun Run. Registration fee for the 5K is $30.
Thursday, June 30 will also be the opening night for the annual Fourth of July Carnival by Cushing Amusements. Carnival hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday evenings, and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Friday, July 1 activities will also begin at 6 p.m. with a performance by Cashwood Country Rock.
Backyard BBQ games will commence on the town common as well as round 2 of the horseshoe competition.
An Antique Car Show will be presented by The Street Rod Club and a food court will be available to satisfy all appetites. Later, starting at 6:30 p.m., you can walk off all that food at the Ladies 2-Mile Walk.
Saturday, July 2 events start with a Minuteman Pancake Breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Enjoy the music provided by Travel’n DJ Sounds while you eat.
At 8:30 a.m. the 26th annual Wilmington Family Day Activities will commence on the town common.
Events include the doll carriage, bike and scooter parade, hula hoop contest, baby crawl, three-leg race, water balloon toss and much more.
Noon on Saturday brings the 40th anniversary community cookout with Tremezzo Ristorante. A suggested $2 donation will benefit Local Heroes.
Saturday evening events begin at 6 p.m. with a performance by Wilmington’s own Unmasked.
Cornhole tournament on the common also begins at 6 p.m., as does the Cub Scout BBQ Chicken Dinner (tickets $10).
At 9 p.m. family fireworks will begin (no rain date).
Sunday, July 3 events start at 7:30 a.m. in the evening with opening ceremonies and a performance by the Windham Community Band.
The spectacular fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m. with a rain date scheduled for Monday, July 4.
All events will take place on the town common and the Town of Wilmington invites and encourages all members of the community to participate in this four-day celebration.
All competition events require a consent form filled out by parents for children under the age of 18. Forms are available on the Wilmington Fourth of July Celebration website at www.funonthefourth.com.
