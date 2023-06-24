WOBURN — It looks like it will be a while yet before the council officially resumes active deliberations over the proposed construction of a life sciences campus in North Woburn on the Wilmington side of New Boston Street.
Last month, local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing petitioner Cabot, Cabot and Forbes, predicted the Conservation Commission would in the coming days issue a needed order of conditions sanctioning wetlands area building activity that is called for under the Cambridge company’s redevelopment plan for a 300,000 square foot research and development (R&D) and bio-manufacturing complex.
However, as explained by the area lawyer during Tuesday nights (June 6) council meeting in City Hall, the Conservation Commission not only continues its deliberations at this time, but is also likely to dig deeper into its analysis of the potential wetlands impacts. For that reason, Tarby not only asked that the public hearing yet again be continued, but suggested pushing out the next scheduled meeting time until early July.
“In reality, we have a Conservation Commission meeting on Wednesday night, and they’re requesting another peer review of the drainage. So more than likely, I’ll be asking for another continuance,” the Rubin and Rudman law partner explained.
Given that information, the council voted unanimously and without debate to continue its special permit deliberations until July 11.
Last summer, Cabot, Cabot and Forbes officials unveiled plans to construct the life sciences campus on 14-acres of land that are currently home to a hodgepodge of local manufacturing and distribution companies. The project would entail the construction of a two-story building consisting primarily of manufacturing and lab uses at 216 New Boston St., while a second building, standing four-stories tall, would include 100,584 square feet of R&D space and 67,000 square feet of office uses at 225 Merrimac St. Also proposed for the Merrimac Street plot is a multi-story parking garage containing 451 spaces.
Given the size of the $250 million redevelopment and the petitioner’s acknowledgement that some tenants will be engaged in so-called “high-hazard” uses, the City Council early on called for a peer review process whereby a panel of third-party experts would on behalf of the city review its traffic, utilities and infrastructure, and environmental impact reports.
While waiting for those final reports, Cabot, Cabot & Forbes approached the Conservation Commission for an order of conditions that is needed because of the proposed life science campus’ proximity to Halls Brook. Meandering across the Merrimac Street site — one of two separate lots being eyed for the redevelopment — the stream is part of the Aberjona River watershed and flows from North Woburn to a manmade pond and stormwater retention area off Mishawum Road.
The Conservation Commission, pointing out that Halls Brook is situated within the sensitive Industri-plex Superfund site, a few months ago reportedly asked for some minor site plan changes in order to protect the wetlands area.
The site is situated on the North Woburn side of New Boston Street but is in close proximity to Anderson Regional Transportation Center off of Atlantic Avenue, where a new bridge will soon connect the industrial corridor in North Woburn to sections of East Woburn by Commerce Way.
The City Council has not discussed the life sciences project in detail since the end of last year, when the petitioner provided a preliminary review of some of the initial findings being reported by the city’s peer review team.
