WILMINGTON — The School Committee discussed a draft letter they prepared at their meeting last Wednesday night in response to the Finance Committee meeting where FinCom proposed a $500,000 cut to the school department budget.
Chair Jenn Bryson explained that the intention in the letter was to emphasize how the School Committee budget was formed in collaboration with Town Manager Jeff Hull. It also would discuss their response to the Finance Committee’s questions about what efforts the district had made regarding enrollment in an attachment.
Melissa Plowman said she especially appreciated the attachment of things that the district has been doing to address enrollment issues.
“When I think about the work happening to preserve enrollment, I don’t just think about the direct things in the attachment,” she said. “This town is moving in a really important progressive direction that people are overlooking.”
She said that their focus with things like the MSBA application, dyslexia screeners, and data-driven interventions has been on providing the best education for Wilmington students.
Jay Samaha said that the Finance Committee does have a tough job to do in their responsibility to scrutinize the budgets prepared by the town departments. He saw the Finance Committee’s comments about enrollment as conflating the two separate issues of 8th - 9th grade attrition versus overall enrollment. A figure he referenced was 52 percent in terms of 8th-9th grade attrition this year, while usually the number is around 35 percent.
“The Tech is not necessarily the issue… it’s an important option. I don’t want to feel like we’re in competition,” he said.
He also brought up the facts that special education is more expensive than general education and its costs are increasing.
M.J. Byrnes remarked that she couldn’t understand where the Finance Committee’s rationale came from. She said that it seemed like their response to the decline in enrollment (and 8th grade attrition) was punishing the school district.
“Our priority is giving students options to excel,” she continued.
She mentioned that with 80 percent of the school budget goes to salary, the school department relies heavily on grants for part of their funding.
Bryson added that the issue of enrollment is not something that can be quickly or easily fixed.
“It’s going to take a long time to figure out what the issue is,” she said.
In her eyes, she said she sees growth in terms of the effort the district is putting in to make progress.
David Ragsdale shared similar sentiments with Byrnes.
“To penalize Wilmington for giving these students [the option of going to the Tech], which is obviously going to increase attrition rates, is completely unfair,” he said. “I think their discussion is counterproductive and short-sighted.”
What they’ve seen through the pandemic, he continued, have been challenges of learning loss, regression, and mental health challenges in students. He said that continuing to cut the budget won’t help enrollment if they are forced to cut programs, courses, or staff positions.
Plowman built on Ragsdale’s point about what students are going through. She mentioned a recent report from Director of Student Support Services Alice Brown-LeGrand, where she said that they were estimating having to do between 500 and 600 special education evaluations this year.
“We’re talking about little human beings and what they’ve endured in the last couple of years.”
Plowman reminded the committee of data from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey where middle school students responded in 2021 that 15 percent of them had thought about attempting suicide and 87 percent of high school students answered that they were under overwhelming stress.
“We can’t be as linear-minded that the decline in enrollment equates with a decline in budget.”
Plowman also emphasized that the budget was within the boundaries given to the School Committee by the town manager.
Fennelly agreed that this didn’t seem an appropriate time to make these types of budget cuts.
Another issue that the committee had was that the Finance Committee had not sent any communications after their meeting to Bryson or Dr. Brand.
Plowman said, “To hear that you hadn’t received any communication is really concerning to me. I’d like to respectfully ask that they think about their working in collaboration with other town committees going forward.”
Bryson asked the committee to consider how they could avoid this situation in the future and better communicate all of the important work that the school district is doing.
“The taxpayers do want to know why the school budget keeps going up. We want to explain it to them,” said Ragsdale.
He repeated that Dr. Brand along with school building principals had spent months working with the town manager and ensuring that the budget was something that the town could support.
“It would be one thing if the money literally wasn’t there,” he continued. “The Finance Committee wasn’t happy with something we did or did not do, rather than saying that the town can’t support this.”
They proposed making the wording even clearer in this regard and sending the letter out the following day once they landed on appropriate language.
