WILMINGTON — Following an uneventful public hearing on Feb. 12, the School Committee unanimously voted to approve Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand’s recommended budget. The budget was originally introduced to the committee at its Jan. 22 meeting.
“It’s a long drawn out process, but it’s an important one, obviously, as we seek to try to provide the identification for you as a committee with the respective resources fiscally that we believe are necessary to appropriately open our doors . . . in September,” said Brand.
Brand identified a variety of the challenges involved in developing the budget, including the potential for variability in total district enrollment (currently projected to be 3,182 students for the 2020-2021 school year, with 65 students out of district). He also noted that there is potential room for variability in strategic plan initiatives as well.
The proposed budget earmarks $75,000 to-ward the strategic plan, which encompasses student learning, social and emotional learning, a culture of inclusion, and learning environments.
“It’s fair to say those haven’t totally been mapped out yet, but it’s also fair to say that we fully anticipate being able to draw upon and need some resources to help support some of the aspects we are pursuing with respect to our strategic plan,” Brand added.
He also reiterated the overview of planned increases that had been introduced previously, including a 4.9 percent increase in salary allocation (478.35 Full Time Equivalent positions increasing to 489.60) and a 1.91 percent increase in non-salary allocation. This works out to an overall increase of 4.25 percent, from $41,939,603 for FY20 to $43,722,036 for FY21.
Committee member MJ Byrnes thanked the district leadership staff for the time invested in the proposed budget.
“The work involved and the time involved is truly immeasurable, and it’s certainly not an 8-hour day and I’m sure it’s quite 12-hour days even on the weekends just to put this together,” she said.
Byrnes asked for clarification on whether new curriculum improvements would be included in capital expenditures. Brand responded that curricular improvements, programs, and services are not included under capital expenditure, but a different portion of the budget.
“Social studies will be the next large purchase,” added Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brian Reagan, noting the program layout will be distributed over the course of the next several years, starting next year.
Byrnes also asked what the timeline for facility improvements would be, and how that would affect the budget over the course of the next five years. Brand responded that the impact would be timing dependent, and also dependent upon whether the town is added to the Massachusetts School Building Authority pipeline.
“By approximately this time next year… we would have a completed study that should or will provide great clarity in terms of the viable option we will pursue,” said Brand, noting that such plan would identify potential “first-target” and “second-target” buildings for upgrades.
He noted, however, that certain facility upgrades may need to take place independently of major building overhauls.
“There is a worry here,” said Brand. “I’m not going to lie, there is a worry here, because some things can’t wait, even if they’re in a building that is going to be targeted for replacement, but that could be eight, 10, 12 years out.”
Following the committee’s approval, the budget will go before the Finance Committee in March. It must ultimately be approved at Town Meeting, along with other town department budgets, before it can be implemented.
