WILMINGTON — The Ice Rink and Recreation Committee met last Wednesday night to finalize a community survey that would gather feedback on Wilmington’s existing indoor facilities. The survey was drafted by Chairman Mark DiGiovanni and reviewed in their previous meeting.
It began as an eight question survey covering demographics, sports and activity participation, and level of support for indoor facilities in town. DiGiovanni noted for the committee that in speaking with Recreation Director Karen Campbell, she had shared that people seem to be relatively satisfied with the outdoor field space currently available.
The first question that they reconsidered asked participants to select the top five indoor activities in which their family partakes in Wilmington. They first suggested that the activities be listed in alphabetical order.
Another change was to ask residents to choose “up to five activities.” Bryan Perry suggested to ask them to select all their activities, which Town Manager Jeff Hull said would inhibit their ability to identify the most popular ones.
Hull also wondered whether the following question, about what activities residents participate in outside of town, would gather the specific data that they’re looking for. He suggested that they direct the question to things aren’t available in Wilmington in case there might be other reasons for someone to go to another town.
DiGiovanni eventually modified this wording to include the phrase “due to lack of access or availability in Wilmington.”
For a question around whether people support a new ice rink, they decided to change this to ask whether people support an ice rink, a recreation facility, both, or none. They also eliminated a question about the level of support, which Steven Doherty said was modeled off of a similar question in a Marblehead survey.
Kevin Caira commented that this type of question could be saved for their second survey.
The last question of the survey invites any additional comments about the indoor facility space in town. Doherty commented that this kind of question would bring in a lot of different answers and create more time to generate a report.
Dan Ardito proposed that this question be given a character limit, so they agreed to do just that.
After that, the committee made even deeper cuts. Doherty asked if the first question about demographics had any use, so they removed that question altogether.
One overall piece of feedback that Hull gave about the survey was that dissatisfaction could be for a number of reasons and not just lack of space or availability.
DiGiovanni responded to say that the results could lead them to publicize the information about spaces and availability to residents if there’s dissatisfaction in things that are already offered.
It was then that Doherty thought to change the question about selecting their Wilmington activities to offer a satisfaction level to choose from. They added an n/a option for the activities that residents may not participate in. They left the question about non-Wilmington activities as it was but also decided to remove question three.
The next task for the chairman would be to talk to Director of Information Technology John O’Neil about tools for setting up the survey and whether it could collect information for targeting the follow-up. They considered using different town groups to send out the survey, like the various sports groups.
Caira suggested using the library, the senior center, and the recreation department’s online pages. Hull also said that they could print out copies for residents who aren’t tech-savvy.
They’d aim to have the survey up by June 7 and to send it out to residents by the 14th so that it could be finished before school gets out on June 21.
After they get the results, the Ice Rink Committee agreed to reconvene and discuss the results before they send a second survey based on the interests of the residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.