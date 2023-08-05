WILMINGTON — After a diagnosis delays Jim White’s 25th ride in the Pan-Mass Challenge, nephew Keenan Beraldi jumps on the bike to ride this weekend’s Challenge.
Both explained who or what inspired them to join the cause:
Jim started in 1998 when his mom had cancer. He rode on a mountain bike, and, in his words; “I was hooked. I finally bought a real road bike and continued riding up until this year.” He also reports that his mom and brother both have had and beaten their battles with cancer, with his mom celebrating 30+ years of being cancer free. Jim was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia this spring after getting treatment for a kidney stone, and was told he would not be able to ride. This year would have been his 25th ride, with such a milestone being postponed till 2024.
Keenan’s family has been volunteering at the Pan-Mass Challenge for over 20 years, even though, in his words; “The last time I rode a bike was in elementary school, and the last time I owned a bike was middle school, I didn’t know a lot about cycling and this was all new for me.”
His college roommate’s father passed away from cancer, and said roommate urged him to join the ride. However, it wasn’t till this year that gave him the drive to ride. He said “what better time than now?”
According to both sources, the PMC organization was very helpful with the change in plans, helping Keenan register, waiving his fundraising required minimum, and potentially helping the pair aim their funds towards Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia research.
Keenan will be taking his uncle’s place in the two day event from Sturbridge to Provincetown, riding on Jim’s bike, and using his gear. His family will be volunteering, and his girlfriend and her family, along with his friends will be cheering him on. Jim hopes to, if he is able to, go meet Keenan on the route in Bourne and cheer him on.
When it comes to their fundraising goals, according to the pair, Jim wanted to still fundraise despite his inability to ride, and set a goal of $20,000, and so far he has raised around $22,500. For Keenan, his fundraising minimum was waived, as he was approved to register and make his rider profile in late June, but he still aimed to raise $5000, and as of now he has raised around $6,500 in the course of a month. Combined the pair is close to $30,000 in fundraising. Jim also noted that he has raised $250,000 over the course of his cycling career.
When asked how residents can help their cause, both said the same thing; to donate. Donations are accepted up through October.
When asked what has been or will be the hardest part of this journey, Keenan said:
“I’ve got the easy part, I’m just riding the bike. Jim’s got the hard part.”
Jim explained how he will need a bone marrow transplant, but, in his words; “I will not lose this fight. I want to ride next year.”
Then when asked what will be the most rewarding, Jim said: “The fact that Keenan wants to ride in my place, and that the funds will go to help someone in a similar place to me.”
Keenan reported: “That I get to support my uncle and support people in their fight against cancer. Cancer is always sh***y, and we need to raise support for cancer patients and ride for those who can’t.”
Both reported that PMC is their main fundraising cause of the year due to time constraints, but Keenan is happy to put funds towards causes his friends and coworkers will fundraise for.
Finally, both were asked if Dana-Farber impacted their lives or the lives of their loved ones, and why is an event like this important to them.
For Jim, he says:
“When I go to get treatment at Dana-Farber, I see the beautiful outdoor seating that has been funded by the PMC. I knew when I got diagnosed that I didn’t want to get treatment anywhere else. The place is well run, the people there want to help you. We are lucky to live so close to some of the best treatment in the world.”
In Keenan’s words:
“This race supports those that need it, by helping fund research and development of treatment. Without Dana-Farber, we don’t know where we would be in my uncle’s fight with Adult Leukemia. They have helped us a lot with their world class doctors and facilities.”
Jim and Keenan are wished the best of luck in their challenges ahead, and thanked for their efforts towards cancer research.
For those who would like to donate or learn more, Keenan’s PMC Profile can be found with this link: https://profile.pmc.org/KB0551
And Jim’s can be found with this link: https://profile.pmc.org/JW0056
