WILMINGTON — The results are in for the 2023 annual town election in Wilmington. Voters took to the polls in various precincts on Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
This election has been a multi-month process, beginning in early February when nomination papers were first able to be pulled through the month of March, and campaigning went on through last Saturday’s vote.
The voters for precincts 1, 2 and 3 cast their ballots at the Boutwell School, and precincts 4, 5 and 6 completed their civic duty at Town Hall. Those who were unsure of what district they fall in could, and still can, check the Precinct Map located on the Wilmington MA Website.
The voter turnout ended up being 5.20 percent of the total population of Wilmington. With 17,523 total voters and 911 total votes cast.
In the only contested race in the 2023 annual town election, Frank West and Gary DePalma won the two open seats for the Select Board. DePalma won 556 votes and West won 572 of the total 1,882 votes cast. James DeFeo won 400 votes.
Alongside those votes were 16 other write-ins. West and DePalma will serve three-year terms on the Board.
In an uncontested race, Michael Mercaldi and Jennifer Bryson won their respective seats on the School Committee. They each tied in voting numbers, each garnering 645 votes alongside 17 write-ins. Mercaldi and Bryson will serve three-year terms on the School Committee.
Finally, Lou Cimaglia won an unopposed race for the Wilmington Housing Authority. He won 763 votes alongside 11 write-in votes.
Those who worked tirelessly to help the elections run smoothly are thanked by their town for their service, from those working the polls, to the town clerk who not only kept the election season turning but also was the go to source for any citizen wishing for information on the election.
All who ran are congratulated on campaigns well run. Even if unsuccessful, putting one’s name in the hat for public office is seen as remarkable and admirable, as candidates put their names on the ballot due to genuine desires to serve their communities and help shape the town of tomorrow.
They are thanked for their willingness to serve and the town is undoubtedly looking forward to seeing what they accomplish in the future, after a well deserved time of rest and recharge.
