WILMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen welcomed the newest members of the Wilmington Fire Department on March 9.
“I want to acknowledge and thank — Chief Bill Cavanaugh’s here, Deputy Chief Chris Pozzi is also here, I also see there’s other firefighters in the room as well,” said Bendel. “Thank you for being here.”
“We are really, really pleased to welcome this newest crop of firefighters to this department,” said Bendel. “I think it’s the finest fire department in all of Massachusetts, in the Commonwealth.”
Bendel noted that the department had responded to a fire earlier that day.
The new firefighters were introduced as Alexander Danis, Joseph Russell, George Boudreau, Jason Baker, Michael Feyler, Joseph Leverone, Meredith Welch, and Michael Silva.
“I hope everybody will join me in welcoming these firefighters to town,” said Bendel.
Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh noted that seven of the new firefighters were hired due to the town being selected to receive a SAFER grant. He also noted that all of the new hires were Wilmington residents.
“I’m very happy to have a bunch of guys and girls who grew up in the town and see them giving back to the community,” said Kavanaugh.
Other members of the board welcomed the new class.
“We hope to get you guys that substation sometime before you’re considering retirement,” said Selectman Jomarie O’Mahony.
“Best of luck to all of you, thank you for your service to the town, we very much appreciate it,” said Selectman Jonathan Eaton.
“I just want to say you folks are on the frontlines, you’re in the trenches, and that means a lot. I know there’s not a day goes by that people don’t think of you,” said Selectman Michael McCoy.
“Thank you for your service, looking forward to seeing you out and about. I know the fire department does a lot of extra activities beyond just what you do inside that fire house,” added Kevin Caira.
The new class was scheduled to be sworn in on Friday, March 13.
