Wilmington’s first Good Guy, Rocco DePasquale, was quite well-known in town 50 years ago. He ran Rocco’s Restaurant, which his father had built in 1940.
Rocco was also a community leader and a member of the Lions Club, a service organization known for its fun-loving ways. On the 18th of April in ’73, Rocco was in the restaurant late one evening with two fellow Lions, Nicky DeFelice and Carl Davidson.
He was waiting for a repairman to fix a broken window. A little kid had accidentally broken a window in the restaurant and Rocco didn’t want to leave until it was repaired. About midnight, he called home to let his wife know what was going on.
Rita was quite upset, but not at his late hours. She had seen three men prowling in the back yard for the past half hour.
So Rocco dashed home to Adams Street, arriving at 12:15 a.m. The lights were on and there was a guy in back of the house. The guy went around to the front of the house, with Rocco chasing him. Then Nicky and Carl pulled into the driveway. Nicky was wearing a new suit, and his past experience had been that there was trouble every time he got a new suit.
Rocco grabbed the guy.
“What the hell are you doing here?”
“Oh,” said the guy, “I’m your neighbor. I live in back of you.”
“Well, get out of here! I want you out — now!”
Then Rocco noticed a couple of more men. One of them turned around and said, “I don’t leave until the other guy pulls in.”
What happened next was just like in the movies. Five or six cars came roaring down Adams Street from Parker Street, and another from the opposite direction. They all stopped in front of Rocco’s house and several men piled out.
“Hey!” yelled Nicky, “We’re in the middle of a gang war!”
He took off his coat and put it on the ground, ready for action.
One of the new arrivals went after some of those who had been there before. He tackled one guy and put handcuffs on him.
Rocco, Nicky and Carl still didn’t know what was going on. It wasn’t a gang war, but a drug raid, and a big one, by federal narcotics officers and Wilmington police. They were interested in the house behind Rocco’s.
One of the officers approached Rocco, saying, “Okay, you can go home now. The show’s over.”
“What do you mean, I can go home? You’re in my back yard!”
That wasn’t the only message the federal officer got. Another came from Rita DePasquale. At least he could have told her what was going on!
But the Fed wasn’t too interested. He and the local cops had just seized about $10,000 worth of marijuana which had just come up from Mexico. There was also alleged to have been a supply of LSD.
