WILMINGTON — On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Wilmington 501(c)3 nonprofit organization iPods for Wounded Veterans visited the students from Austin Preparatory School in Reading who volunteer with iPods at their regular events and programs bringing electronics and gifts to injured members of the U.S. military. The main purpose of this specific visit was to recognize and thank the students who volunteered at events in 2022 on behalf of iPods’ Board of Directors.
Chairman Paul Cardello listed the locations all of the events attended by Austin Prep students in 2022: Salem, Tewksbury, Billerica, Woburn, Burlington, Andover, Wilmington, South Boston, Falmouth, Brockton, Quincy, and Marshfield. The students who attended iPods’ events at these locations were presented with awards that day.
Cardello also mentioned that the Board of Directors recognized Dustin Batista, the Campus Minister and Coordinator of Service at Austin Prep who helps direct their student volunteers, with a certificate of excellence. Cardello explained that he first connected with Batista in 2014 for student volunteers when he worked at Malden Catholic, and now he still participates with iPods at Austin Prep.
The group of students from Austin Prep who volunteer with the nonprofit organization help pack magazine bags, direct veterans to their seats, serve coffee and tea, hand out prizes, and set up and clean up after the events. In addition, they write encouragement letters to the veterans which are distributed along with the donated gifts from iPods for Wounded Veterans’ sponsors. Cardello said that Austin Prep students wrote almost 400 letters this past year.
In the year ahead, Cardello said that he expects Austin Prep students to continue to volunteer and assist in their veteran events.
“Our events have gotten twice as big, and we need twice as much help,” he explained.
There are also student volunteers with iPods from Wilmington High School, Malden Catholic, and Notre Dame Cristo Rey High School in Methuen.
For their next few events, Cardello highlighted their plans to host a Wilmington veterans’ event in April at the Knights of Columbus in collaboration with the Veterans Services Department. The grand prize for that event, he shared, will be a high-definition television. After that, they’re planning to visit Newburyport veterans in July and Haverhill in early August for Purple Heart Day, along with the Brockton Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Cardello also mentioned that the WHS Local Heroes Club is making a scrapbook of their organization to celebrate its 11-year history of efforts to ease the rehabilitation of veterans across the northeast.
