WILMINGTON — HealthPlus Urgent Care, a new division of North Andover-based HealthPlus Group, has just opened a new urgent care center in Wilmington. A ribbon cutting ceremony last week was attended by the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce director and president, Wilmington town leaders and members of the state delegation along with HealthPlus principals and staff.
The center is the brainchild of a team of seasoned medical doctors who have been affiliated with area hospitals such as Melrose-Wakefield and Heywood Hospital for years.
Led by Nigerian born Dr. Akindele Majekodunmi and co-founder Faisal Malik, MD, originally from Pakistan, the group already runs a rapidly expanding patient-centered care service embedded in hospitals and behavioral health systems in Massachusetts.
Additionally, the team has an established and growing group of health care providers that work in post-acute care group settings (skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities) all throughout New England. Demand is high for medical services that are facility-based, especially since the onset of COVID-19.
The HealthPlus Urgent Care at Wilmington is the group’s first urgent care center.
According to spokesperson Jennifer Arena, “Wilmington made sense as it is really in our backyard; our corporate offices are just up the road in North Andover.”
Arena went on to say, “We are excited to launch this business line into the evolving urgent care marketplace which sees convenient, affordable, health care beyond the typical hours of a physician office, and as an alternative to the emergency room.”
The group looks forward to being one of the town’s first choices for individualized, personalized urgent care, but is also open to residents of surrounding towns. According to Arena, COVID-19 has highlighted the need for telehealth services, local care, and the need to service those who are not comfortable going in to large hospitals or emergency rooms for healthcare services.
The center is open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., seven days a week. One of the differentiators for the facility is its rapid PCR COVID testing service.
“Patients can have their results in one hour, which can really give them peace of mind or information for immediate action,” said Arena.
Arena said that the parent company, BluePrint Healthcare is also proud of its multicultural staff.
“We have people with heritage from around the globe working with us,” Arena noted, adding that the group looks forward to reaching out to local employers to offer their employee medical screening services and to school nurses to offer their sports physical services.
HealthPlus also has a translation service they use so that they may provide language support for their non-English speaking patients. The company looks forward to having x-ray services in May when they will have the ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat fractures.
“Once a diagnosis is made, we have Orthoglass to splint which holds until the patient can then be seen by an orthopedic specialist,” said Arena.
Arena is quick to point out that HealthPlus refers out immediately to an emergency room or hospital for anything that is not treatable at the urgent care center.
HealthPlus Urgent Care is located in the Market Basket Plaza in Wilmington at 234 Main St. in the old Cardsmart location, and will be opening a second location in the Market Basket Plaza in Middleton on Route 114. They may be reached at 978-794-2000 or at www.healthplusgroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.