WILMINGTON — On Monday night, the Board of Selectmen heard presentations from Library Director Tina Stewart and Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich before they considered a special election, extending licenses, and the sale of town-owned land.
Stewart shared news about the 150th anniversary of the Wilmington Memorial Library. She started with some history on the library’s previous locations and efforts to keep up with the changing needs of residents.
“The internet hasn’t put libraries out of business,” she said.
Instead, they’ve transitioned to thinking of their offerings as transformational instead of transactional.
In celebrating the 150th anniversary, they’ve given out 150 yard signs with the anniversary logo and will give out 150 caps for the youth summer reading sign-ups. They’re also bringing back Community Reads for The Great Gatsby, and Friends of the Library will enter anyone who registers or re-registers their membership into a $150 gift card drawing. The final celebration event will be their annual Summer Bash on Aug. 13 at the Swain Green.
The board thanked Stewart and the entire library staff for all of their efforts and expanding their programming and event spaces. Kevin Caira specifically mentioned that he enjoyed the library’s rededication ceremony over Memorial Day weekend.
Town Manager Jeff Hull said that he appreciated the library evolving to changes in technology.
Gingrich next presented some updated goals and objectives from the Open Space Committee. Since 2015, she reminded the audience that some accomplishments they’d achieved included creating Yentile Farm and the town dog park, updating the land stewardship program handbook, and uploading maps of town trails online.
It was in 2018 that they began seeking community feedback, first through a survey and then through public meetings.
Going forward, the committee would aim to create signage plans for trails, construct a bridge over Maple Meadow Brook aqueduct in partnership with the Middlesex Canal Commission, improve the accessibility of existing open spaces, and protect the town’s natural resources. This plan had been overhauled by the conservation department and would be open to any community feedback until July 19.
Gingrich mentioned that the final plan needed to be approved by the state in order for the town to be eligible for grants.
The board members appreciated a lot of the proposed ideas in the plan. Greg Bendel especially liked the idea of a more frequent neighborhood-wide clean-up day. Gary DePalma said that he could see trails being used more with the availability of signs and maps. Hull said he looked forward to the prospect of connecting several trails together with the bridge.
In communications, they received memos from the Inhabitant By-Law Committee, the town clerk, and the town manager. Robert Peterson’s message on behalf of the by-law committee shared that they were working on recodifying the by-laws with the help of General Code and inviting the board to participate. De
Palma added that they expected this to take several hours per bi-weekly meeting over the summer.
Town Clerk Christine Touma-Conway wrote to advise the board that a special election to vote to fill their vacant seat should fall between Aug. 18 and Sept. 12, with the earliest date appropriate for the nomination papers deadline being July 13.
Hull mentioned that the school department had agreed upon Sept. 2 as a good date before kids would be back in school. Touma-Conway also suggested changing the election times from the usual 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.
When this item came up under board to consider, they decided to keep the times from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 2 for the special election.
Hull’s note to the board regarded funds from the American Recovery Plan. He said that the town had applied for over $1 million so far and would apply for the remaining balance available in a year. They were still looking into ways to best use the funds.
After that, the board voted in favor of extending licenses for on-premises consumption for outdoor table services at restaurants that had been doing so already per executive order. There was new legislature allowing this extension until April 1, 2022. They also approved a request to amend the alcohol license for Wilmington Plaza Wine and Spirit, pledging the license as collateral for one owner to purchase 50 percent interest from the current owner.
They then approved the sale of town-owned land on Lake Street, Woburn Street, and Aldrich Road along with a request for RMLD to hold an electric car show on Aug. 15.
The board agreed to take no action related to trainings from town counsel KP Law. Bendel mentioned that with a new member coming onto the board, it would make more sense to let them offer input and requests for these trainings.
Bendel shared under announcements that the committee for the new senior center had reviewed options and locations and gathered feedback in their most recent meeting.
The Salute to Service honored retired Air Force veteran Paul Doyon, who had also worked as a firefighter in Medford. Bendel congratulated him on his retirement and thanked him for his service to the country and the community.
