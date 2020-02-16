WILMINGTON — Wilmington Selectman Michael McCoy announced to the Board of Selectmen on Monday night that he will not be seeking re-election to his long-held seat. After serving on the Board of Selectmen for 30 years, the decision not to run for re-election is one that he doesn’t share lightly.
“After I won my last election three years ago, I had a long talk with my wife and we agreed that it would be my last term,” McCoy said in a statement.
He feels that it’s his duty to keep his word to his wife and his family.
McCoy shared that he’s proud of the difference that he’s made in town over the past five decades of service. “I’ve given 33 years of my adult life to the town — 30 of those years as your selectman. When I owned and operated my restaurant, I gave it 31 years and had a track record of success,” he continued.
The selectman also voluntarily joined the hockey rink committee last year as another way to participate in the community.
While he wrote that he has received some opposition in his recent efforts, he maintains that everything he’s done has only been to make Wilmington better.
“Individuals on Facebook accused me of joining the hockey rink committee because I had an election coming up and I wanted to get votes,” he said. “This is not true.”
In the statement, he claims that similar opposition surfaced when he more recently supported the building of a new senior center.
McCoy included that there’s not a candidate in his mind that he wants to support right now to claim the seat he leaves unoccupied. He has realized that there’s always room to agree to disagree in order to move forward. He assured the board and the town that he has no regrets.
In an official statement, Chairman Greg Bendel thanked McCoy for his many years of service on behalf of the rest of the board.
He wrote, “We all agree that time spent with family and loved ones is invaluable and we wish Mr. McCoy and his family the very best in his retirement from public service.”
