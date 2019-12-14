WILMINGTON — The Wilmington School Committee met last Wednesday, Dec. 4 to discuss a number of policies and updates. Their agenda included the Superintendent’s Report, the homework policy, the Walker Report, a school improvement plan from WMS, and an application for the Massachusetts School Building Authority core program.
The School Committee invited the Wilmingtones, the Wilmington Middle School a cappella group, to start their meeting with a short performance. Then, the discussion began with the Superintendent’s Report, where Dr. Glenn Brand covered an informational summary of the district’s work regarding life-threatening allergies for students and families.
The second item on his report was acknowledging that Wilmington High School received continued accreditation in the NEASC thanks to the hard work of principal Linda Peters and her staff.
They next discussed the school system’s homework policy. The homework policy committee spent the past year drafting the policy that has not yet been put into place. Dr. Brand brought up what the policy is lacking before it can be enacted: it needs a complimentary piece for implementation.
The issues the committee struggled with before agreeing to reconvene the homework policy committee were that it needs to be finished quickly and that it may be difficult to create something that can apply to each school in town.
The committee wasted no time approving a request to submit for the next Town Meeting a warrant article to rename the WHS Band Room in honor of Barbara Mette, who’s retiring at the end of this school year.
“I’d like to ask the School Committee that they request of the selectpersons that an article be placed on the warrant of the next Town Meeting. The request in the article would be to name and to dedicate the music room in Ms. Mette’s honor,” the request from Jeff Cranford read. “Anyone who has worked with her or had their kids impacted by her work over the years knows how incredibly she has served us.”
The School Committee or whomever they decide would be able to choose and design a plaque in her name, and Cranford would pay for it.
Wilmington Middle School staff brought for the School Committee a presentation for their school improvement plan, which would put special focus on helping students who are below reading level, social-emotional support and development, and bridging home and school partnership.
The last item on the agenda before they discussed some revised School Committee policies and upcoming town events was the Massachusetts School Building Authority prospective grant application.
Dr. Brand shared that he has met with Town Manager Jeff Hull and the Board of Selectmen to discuss the grant application for the MSBA, which the committee would be starting, for all six schools in town in need of updating.
He explained that Wildwood Street School would be their first priority for the grant, but their intent with applying for all six is to open the door for building consolidation between several schools.
The committee voted in favor after discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.