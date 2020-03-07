WILMINGTON — The morning of Tuesday, Feb. 25, Kalie McGibbon learned her grandfather, longtime Wilmington resident Russell McGibbon, passed away. This did not necessarily come as a surprise; McGibbon and her family were made aware of her grandfather’s turn for the worst on Saturday morning. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the family were unable to see him before his passing.
McGibbon and her family were prevented from seeing Russell by his wife, who was serving as his primary caretaker during his hospice treatment, in addition to some help from hospice care nurses.
In the years leading up to his death, Russell had been affected by numerous long term illnesses that contributed to his eventual transition into hospice care. Initially he was diagnosed with bladder cancer, but he also suffered from heart issues as well as COPD, tied to his heavy smoking habit. Shortly before his death, he was placed on portable oxygen.
According to McGibbon’s mother, Ellen Costa, herself and her other siblings had been estranged from their stepmother for many years. When things took a turn for the worse over the weekend, she restricted who was able to see Russell, including his immediate family. McGibbon was shocked by the situation and said this would not have been what her grandfather would have wanted.
“It blows my mind that something like this could happen,” she said. “I know his final wish would not have been for everything to end up this way.”
While McGibbon was able to sneak in a few moments to say goodbye to her grandfather, many of her other family members, including her mother, could not. The situation was especially traumatizing for Costa, for as a child, she was unable to say goodbye to her own mother before her death. The lack of closure stemming from both parents’ passings has caused much emotional distress.
When initially faced with this conflict, McGibbon and her family tried numerous resources in order to see Russell. They reached out to many hospice care services in the area to pinpoint who was caring for Russell, but had no success. Additionally, they reached out to several lawyers in order to see if there were any legal solutions to the issue, but found there were no rapid solutions.
As a last resort, they reached out to the Wilmington Police Department. Due to the nature of the situation, the most the Wilmington Police Department could do was perform a wellness check.
In sharing their story, McGibbon and family hope to raise awareness of a challenging situation that occurs within many families. By raising awareness, they hope that a path for legal action or other resources to combat unjust situations may come to fruition, and other families will not have to endure this kind of pain.
