WILMINGTON — For Wilmington, the Fourth of July weekend means constant festivities and celebrations. And the Fourth of July Committee pulled no stops when it came to this year’s activities.
The schedule for the 2023 Fun on The Fourth Weekend has been released. Specified at the top of the schedule is as follows:
“All events will take place on or around the town common, unless otherwise noted. Registration forms are available online and at the Fourth of July Headquarters. Completed forms must be turned in prior to events.”
It must also be noted that events and their times may be changed without notice, and residents who would like more information should visit https://funonthefourth.com/
Thursday June 29 will feature evening activities. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. with a carnival that runs until 10 p.m.
6 p.m. begins an $8 Rotary Dinner. Hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad, cookies, lemonade, and water will be served until 8 p.m.
Rock and roll performances will be happening around the Big Random from 6 - 9 p.m., sponsored by the Wilmington Rotary Club.
The first round of horseshoes will also be held at 6 p.m. It is noted that those who wish to participate must sign a consent form, and participants under 18 must have theirs filled out by a parent or guardian.
At 6:30 p.m., the Firecracker 5K and Family Fun Run will begin. Those who wish to participate should register on the Race Wire Website (https://firecracker5k2023.racewire.com). There is a $35 registration fee, which includes professional timing of participants’ runs, a shirt and medal, and post-race refreshments.
And finally, 7 p.m. marks the beginning of the Blueberry Pie Eating Contest. Similar to the horseshoes event, consent forms are required for participation.
Friday, June 30 will begin with events at 10 a.m. with a blood drive with Kraft Family Blood Mobile running until 4:30 p.m. Registration is available on the Fun on the Fourth Website.
At 5 p.m., a carnival by Cushing Amusements will be held until 10 p.m.
From 6 to 8 p.m., Mexican food will be served at the WHS Hall of Fame Committee Dinner. The cost to attend will be $10.
Also beginning at 6 p.m. will be the Island Castaways Band Performance featuring tropical music and Jimmy Buffett covers. The ReMax/Encore sponsored event will run until 9 p.m.
The second round of horseshoes begins at 6 p.m. alongside an antique car show at Swain Green. This event is sponsored by the Street Rod Club and residents can enter their antique cars into the show at the Fun on the Fourth website.
Finally, at 6:30 p.m. begins the 2 Mile Family Walk, which requires a consent form.
Saturday, July 1 will be packed, as it is Family Day! Almost all the events are free, and the day is sponsored by Security Innovation. Residents should also note that only blankets and chairs are allowed on the town common. Attendees are asked to refrain from using tarps, rocks, bricks or stakes, and to not leave blankets and chairs in the common until after 2 p.m.
The first event of the day will be the Minuteman Breakfast from 7 - 10 a.m. For $5, attendees will be able to eat pancakes and syrup, sausage, orange juice, milk, coffee and black powder for courage.
Travel’n DJ sounds will be playing music from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to hype up residents for the day ahead.
9 a.m. will see the Assembly for the Doll carriage, Bike and Scooter Parade on the common.
9:15 a.m. will begin the day’s Opening Ceremonies. Additionally, the ticket drawing for the bike raffle will be held, which is sponsored by Giroux Bros. Landscaping.
9:30 a.m. will see a cheer performance by the Wilmington High School cheerleading team, and a limbo contest.
Following the limbo contest will be a hula hooping contest at 9:45 a.m.
At 10 a.m., those who are 12 months or younger will have their time to shine in the Baby Crawl Race. And a trackless train will be giving rides until 1 p.m., sponsored by Lowell Five Bank.
10:15 a.m. will be filled with magic, as Flippo the Juggling Musician, Family Entertainer will be holding a Family Fun Magic Show. Balloon animals and face painting will also be available.
10:45 a.m. will see the three-legged race being held, as residents partner up to move as one.
Following the three-legged race will be the water balloon toss, which will be held at 11:30 a.m.
From 12 to 1:30 p.m., attendees will be able to, for $3, chow down on hot dogs, chips, cookies, and a drink, and all donations will be given towards the Wilmington Veterans Scholarship Fund. This event will be presented by Tremezzo Ristorante.
From 1 to 6 p.m., the Carnival will be having a ride special. Family Day Wristbands are being sold for $25. And then from 6 to 10:30 pm, the carnival activities will be available at regular pricing.
At 6 p.m. will be the cornhole tournament. This event will consist of two-player teams playing against each other. Similar to the horseshoe competition and the blueberry pie eating contest, this event will require a signed consent form to partake in.
Also at 6 p.m. will be a performance by All That 90’s and Redline. This event runs until 9:30 p.m. and is sponsored by Wilson Wolfe Real Estate.
Sunday, July 2 will have fireworks at 9:30 p.m., sponsored by Cornerstone Mitsubishi with a rain date of Monday, July 3.
Before the explosive finish to the Fourth of July celebration, Wilmington is having a final afternoon of festivities.
Beginning at 12 p.m., the Wilmington Sons and Daughters of Italy will be sponsoring a performance by the Windham Community Band. The band will perform until 3 p.m.
Also beginning at noon, the Fourth of July Committee will be providing strawberry shortcake at the common, available for $5 and served until 2 p.m.
Cushing Amusements will be holding a Carnival from 2 to 10:30 pm, with a food court.
Jumping to 6 p.m., a performance by 7 Day Weekend will be held until 9:30 p.m., featuring Top 40 songs and cover hits and sponsored by Analog Devices.
Finally, 7:30 p.m. will begin the Opening Ceremonies with a tribute to those who have served our country.
It is recommended that meal tickets be purchased prior to events. Residents can do so by visiting their headquarters, located at 142 Middlesex Ave. Residents can also register for events and buy merchandise at that location via cash, check, or credit card.
The headquarters will be open from June 20 - June 29 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., on June 30 and July 1 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., on July 2 from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m., and on July 3 from 10 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.
