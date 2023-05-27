Town Crier

WILMINGTON — For Wilmington, the Fourth of July weekend means constant festivities and celebrations. And the Fourth of July Committee pulled no stops when it came to this year’s activities.

The schedule for the 2023 Fun on The Fourth Week­end has been released. Specified at the top of the schedule is as follows:

“All events will take place on or around the town common, unless otherwise noted. Registration forms are available online and at the Fourth of July Head­quarters. Completed forms must be turned in prior to events.”

It must also be noted that events and their times may be changed without notice, and residents who would like more information should visit https://funonthefourth.com/

Thursday June 29 will fea­ture evening activities. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. with a carnival that runs until 10 p.m.

6 p.m. begins an $8 Ro­tary Dinner. Hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, po­tato salad, cookies, lemonade, and water will be served until 8 p.m.

Rock and roll performances will be happening around the Big Random from 6 - 9 p.m., sponsored by the Wilmington Rotary Club.

The first round of horseshoes will also be held at 6 p.m. It is noted that those who wish to participate must sign a consent form, and participants under 18 must have theirs filled out by a parent or guardian.

At 6:30 p.m., the Fire­cracker 5K and Family Fun Run will begin. Those who wish to participate should register on the Race Wire Website (https://firecracker5k2023.racewire.com). There is a $35 registration fee, which includes professional timing of participants’ runs, a shirt and me­dal, and post-race refreshments.

And finally, 7 p.m. marks the beginning of the Blue­berry Pie Eating Contest. Similar to the horseshoes event, consent forms are required for participation.

Friday, June 30 will be­gin with events at 10 a.m. with a blood drive with Kraft Family Blood Mo­bile running until 4:30 p.m. Registration is available on the Fun on the Fourth Website.

At 5 p.m., a carnival by Cushing Amusements will be held until 10 p.m.

From 6 to 8 p.m., Mexi­can food will be served at the WHS Hall of Fame Com­mittee Dinner. The cost to attend will be $10.

Also beginning at 6 p.m. will be the Island Casta­ways Band Performance featuring tropical music and Jimmy Buffett covers. The ReMax/Encore sponsored event will run until 9 p.m.

The second round of horseshoes begins at 6 p.m. alongside an antique car show at Swain Green. This event is sponsored by the Street Rod Club and residents can enter their antique cars into the show at the Fun on the Fourth website.

Finally, at 6:30 p.m. be­gins the 2 Mile Family Walk, which requires a con­sent form.

Saturday, July 1 will be packed, as it is Family Day! Almost all the events are free, and the day is sponsored by Security In­novation. Residents should also note that only blankets and chairs are allowed on the town common. At­tendees are asked to re­frain from using tarps, rocks, bricks or stakes, and to not leave blankets and chairs in the common until after 2 p.m.

The first event of the day will be the Minuteman Breakfast from 7 - 10 a.m. For $5, attendees will be able to eat pancakes and syrup, sausage, orange juice, milk, coffee and black powder for courage.

Travel’n DJ sounds will be playing music from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to hype up residents for the day ahead.

9 a.m. will see the As­sem­bly for the Doll carriage, Bike and Scooter Parade on the common.

9:15 a.m. will begin the day’s Opening Ceremo­nies. Additionally, the ticket drawing for the bike raf­fle will be held, which is sponsored by Giroux Bros. Landscaping.

9:30 a.m. will see a cheer performance by the Wil­mington High School cheerleading team, and a limbo contest.

Following the limbo contest will be a hula hooping contest at 9:45 a.m.

At 10 a.m., those who are 12 months or younger will have their time to shine in the Baby Crawl Race. And a trackless train will be giving rides until 1 p.m., sponsored by Lowell Five Bank.

10:15 a.m. will be filled with magic, as Flippo the Juggling Musician, Fami­ly Entertainer will be hold­ing a Family Fun Magic Show. Balloon animals and face painting will also be available.

10:45 a.m. will see the three-legged race being held, as residents partner up to move as one.

Following the three-leg­ged race will be the water balloon toss, which will be held at 11:30 a.m.

From 12 to 1:30 p.m., attendees will be able to, for $3, chow down on hot dogs, chips, cookies, and a drink, and all donations will be given towards the Wilmington Veterans Scho­larship Fund. This event will be presented by Tre­mezzo Ristorante.

From 1 to 6 p.m., the Carnival will be having a ride special. Family Day Wristbands are being sold for $25. And then from 6 to 10:30 pm, the carnival activities will be available at regular pricing.

At 6 p.m. will be the cornhole tournament. This event will consist of two-player teams playing against each other. Simi­lar to the horseshoe competition and the blueberry pie eating contest, this event will require a signed consent form to partake in.

Also at 6 p.m. will be a per­formance by All That 90’s and Redline. This event runs until 9:30 p.m. and is sponsored by Wilson Wolfe Real Estate.

Sunday, July 2 will have fireworks at 9:30 p.m., sponsored by Cornerstone Mit­subishi with a rain date of Monday, July 3.

Before the explosive finish to the Fourth of July celebration, Wilmington is having a final afternoon of festivities.

Beginning at 12 p.m., the Wilmington Sons and Daugh­ters of Italy will be sponsoring a performance by the Windham Community Band. The band will perform until 3 p.m.

Also beginning at noon, the Fourth of July Commit­tee will be providing strawberry shortcake at the com­mon, available for $5 and served until 2 p.m.

Cushing Amusements will be holding a Carnival from 2 to 10:30 pm, with a food court.

Jumping to 6 p.m., a performance by 7 Day Week­end will be held until 9:30 p.m., featuring Top 40 songs and cover hits and sponsored by Analog Devices.

Finally, 7:30 p.m. will be­gin the Opening Ceremo­nies with a tribute to those who have served our country.

It is recommended that meal tickets be purchased prior to events. Residents can do so by visiting their headquarters, located at 142 Middlesex Ave. Residents can also register for events and buy merchandise at that location via cash, check, or credit card.

The headquarters will be open from June 20 - June 29 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., on June 30 and July 1 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., on July 2 from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m., and on July 3 from 10 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

