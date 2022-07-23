WILMINGTON — The Select Board received communications from the town manager, the MBTA, and the DPW before they considered various requests and new business during their meeting on Monday night.
Town Manager Jeff Hull wrote to the board concerning the national opioid settlement, a new treasurer/collector, ARPA funds, building committees, and electric vehicle charging stations.
He shared that the town would be receiving more than $500,000 as part of a multijurisdictional effort for remedies against the opioid crisis through a fund set by the Attorney General’s office. The first payment had been received already for more than $18,000.
“The expectation is that the funds will be used for issues associated with substance abuse,” Hull said.
He mentioned that a group would be set up to provide direction in using these funds.
The board members also suggested bringing in Veterans Services Director Lou Cimaglia and Elderly Services Director Terri Marciello on behalf of anyone in either of those departments who may need help.
Hull announced that Pennilyn Dudley has been appointed the new town treasurer/collector after working in the department for the past six years. He celebrated Pam Mackenzie’s 35 years of service to the town as she retires at the end of the month.
He also included information about $50,000 awarded to the town in ARPA funds. This money is slated for engineering services, with 25 percent to be specifically put towards design services for sidewalks. They’d be constructing about 3,200 feet of sidewalks at Woburn Street and 62 up to Emerald Avenue. Hull said that there’d be more sidewalk work to do in the future.
Reporting from the senior center building committee, Hull said that their meeting on July 6 brought discussion on interior and exterior finishes and information provided to cost estimators.
Select Board member Kevin Caira commented that there seemed to be too much office space than necessary from what he observed in the design. Hull replied that there weren’t plans to increase staff at the senior center, but there was need for more space for private conversations.
Caira referenced two conference rooms in addition to three offices and seven working stations. Hull said that he believed there was appropriate rationale, so he would circle back with the group. He personally attested that there was plenty of space in the proposed building for the seniors to use.
Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell noted to the board that both the town hall/school admin and senior center building committees were invited to their meeting on Aug. 8 for status updates. Gary DePalma asked if there would be cost estimates by then, but Hull said they wouldn’t have an estimate at least for the senior center until the end of August at the earliest.
There were two memos on recent meetings of the town hall/school admin building committees. Caira wrote to the board about a previous meeting in June, where they discussed soil borings, roof design, and various floor designs. He added that they published a recent newsletter and recommended the special Town Meeting on Nov. 19 to seek funding.
Hull shared an update from their July 13 meeting, where they held an open house with a tour for residents and worked on ideas for the entrance and back of the building.
Hull’s next letter to the board regarded a proposed special Town Meeting to seek funds for both projects on Nov. 19. He explained the reasoning behind the date: the access to free cash after the certification from the Department of Revenue, and hopefully bringing in more residents by holding the meeting on a Saturday. Hull asked the board to try to decide on a date at their next meeting.
His last memo concerned the activation of the electric vehicle charging stations at the library and the town hall as of June 15. Hull reminded the board that these stations were made available by a grant from DEP and installed by RMLD. He mentioned that people were already using the stations and they could view a report of the usage.
A notice to the board let them know that train schedules would be impacted due to signal overhauls at North Station.
The last memo that the board received came from DPW Director Mike Woods reminding folks of the procedures for the collection of solid waste. These include weekly trash collection, biweekly recycling collection, disposals of TVs and similar items with a sticker on Mondays, and bulky item disposals on Tuesdays.
With TVs, stickers can be purchased at town hall before 11 a.m. on Thursday for the pickup, and they’ll notify the DPW. Bulky items need to be claimed with Casella (1-800-CASELLA) and may be met with delays.
Woods also suggested that residents call the DPW at 978-658-4481 in case of issues with Casella and pick up overflow trash bags at Market Basket, Lucci’s, Elia’s, and North Reading’s Stop and Shop.
They approved requests from RMLD to hold an electric vehicle show on Aug. 14 in conjunction with the Wilmington Farmers Market and from Sheri Palmisano to have a block party on Sept. 17 on Lucaya Circle.
They then briefly brought up whether they should discontinue the quarterly town topics newsletter. The Select Board members agreed that the newsletter is important for residents who aren’t connected to social media or a computer and voted to continue the newsletter.
Greg Bendel gave a shoutout to the 4th of July Committee for an excellent celebration this year, and Caira suggested sending them a letter of thanks.
In new business, they considered the value in putting additional signs up along Route 62 informing residents that the businesses in the area are still open. Then, O’Connell shared that she would give Hull the composite performance evaluation after the meeting.
The salute to service went out to Will Kent III, who Bendel said served as a combat engineer in Iraq from 2007 to 2008 and earned recognitions including the combat action badge and army good conduct medal.
“He is the epitome of what it means to be an army veteran,” Bendel continued.
He also mentioned his work on the fire department and volunteering with veterans.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.
