WILMINGTON — Wilmington Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand overviewed school choice for the School Committee last Wednesday night during their regular meeting. He named several documents available on the matter from the Department of Education, including a Frequently Asked Questions sheet and a summary of school choice and relevant Massachusetts general laws that apply.
The School Committee makes an annual decision about school choice around this time every year, he reminded them. The presumption made by the Department of Education is that districts will allow anyone from other towns to attend school in that district unless the School Committee takes specific action to prevent this. Brand also read that the Department of Education’s advisory places a public hearing from the School Committee before the vote in its requirements, which they have not done in Wilmington, nor has he seen a formalized hearing in his work in other districts.
“What school choice is about, at a fundamental level, is a public school district allowing students from other towns to enroll and attend school in the district,” he explained.
Brand went on to say that school choice is important to think about this year considering enrollment, but there are also potential negatives and limits to consider like a school’s capacity.
The inter-district school choice law establishes the means in which a student in one district can attend school in another district. There are restrictions placed on the selection process for school choice. For example, Brand said that the district can’t accept or reject a student due to disciplinary record or disability status.
In fact, they must admit someone with a disability who may require an out-of-district placement. If they receive more applicants than seats available, they must use a random selection process.
Once a student is accepted in by school choice, that student would remain in the district until graduation. A district is allowed to reverse their decision on school choice later, but it has to keep the students invited in during the time school choice was open.
The School Committee can also specify which schools and grades it would accept school choice students into. They’re not required to provide transportation to students in school choice except by IEP.
Brand shared that the committee has until June 1 to make the decision for school choice. He was not aware of Wilmington ever making school choice an option, at least not in the past decade.
School Committee member M. J. Byrnes noted that school districts that have historically participated in school choice have seen enrollment growth. She wondered where Wilmington would be willing to accept students in terms of grades and schools.
Jay Samaha was more hesitant to embrace school choice.
“If we took on someone from another district with special education needs, it might not be to our benefit in the long run… it’s not an easy way to increase enrollment — it could be, or it could be another risk to incurring large costs,” he said.
He suggested inviting the public and residents of Wilmington to provide feedback through a hearing as the Department of Education requires.
Chair Jenn Bryson ventured as far as to say that the School Committee had not adhered to the public hearing requirement before, even with providing public comment opportunities at their regular meetings.
“I guarantee you families do not know enough about this,” she said.
Melissa Plowman wanted to make sure that information would be available for folks to be able to think comprehensively about how school choice could affect the district.
“I think a lot of people, for example, look at enrollment numbers and say [school choice is] an easy way to rectify that.”
She said she’d like to see community involvement and forward thinking on the matter.
David Ragsdale suggested that school choice, if it’s opened, be limited to the high school. He proposed that this would address some of the concern about special education costs, which would be lower at the high school level. The question he wanted to see the committee answer was whether school choice would bring a net benefit to Wilmington.
Brand agreed with their decision to have an official public hearing, which they can enter by vote during a regular meeting. He also said he would reach out to the superintendent in Burlington, a nearby district that does allow school choice, to see what Wilmington could learn.
Bryson proposed asking for guidance on the public hearing part from the MASC before they set the public hearing for school choice on a future agenda.
