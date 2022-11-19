Capt. Larz Neilson used to go into the North Wilmington Pharmacy and get a five-pack and a six-pack. No, it wasn’t beer.
The five-pack was cigars.
The six-pack was black & white Polaroid film. Larz was one of the earliest newspapermen to use a Polaroid photo in a newspaper. Even before he started the Town Crier, Larz had a Polaroid camera. He first used a Polaroid photo in the Wilmington Crusader in May 1953. He published the first issue of the Town Crier on Nov. 17, 1955.
The Polaroid camera, invented by Edwin Land, was introduced in the late 1940s. It could produce a photo in just one minute with no darkroom. The processing took place inside the camera.
How did a cigar-puffing newspaperman in Wilmington get one of the new-fangled Polaroid cameras?
The connection seems to have been made by Dudley Buck, then a researcher at MIT. His sister was the personal secretary to Edwin Land at Polaroid, then headquartered in Cambridge. There was probably no purchase, just an agreement to give a credit line. Thus, early Polaroid photos published in the Crusader would say, Polaroid one-minute photo.
The camera had nothing to do with polarity of light. Land had established Polaroid Corporation in 1937, 10 years before he invented the camera.
On May 27, 1953, the Crusader published three Polaroid snapshots of a camporee at Camp 40 Acres in North Wilmington. The front-page picture did not have a Polaroid credit line, but one of two photos on page four did.
The following week, there were several.
The best part of black & white Polaroid photos is their durability, longevity. I have a photo that was published in the Crusader on June 25, 1953, and the original photo is in good condition. The photo is of me, age seven, standing inside a large culvert that was to be installed under Adams Street, near the high school. My presence was only to show the size of the culvert — my very first assignment in journalism.
The Polaroid film was exceptional, while the cameras were cheap. You could call the camera a marketing device for the expensive film. The black & white Polaroid photos survived very well, if they were properly coated. Every package of Polaroid film had a swab with which each photo was to be coated.
That coating was critically important. Without it, a photo could be scratched, and it would soon fade. Sometimes Larz would coat several photos in his ’49 Ford, before driving back to the office. They would be laid out to dry on the floor of the car, on top of the spare tire, newspapers and assorted junk.
On the sidelines of Wilmington football games, Larz would face a weekly dexterity test, trying to catch a good action shot while managing a Polaroid camera. He’d have the camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. Once he’d taken the picture, he had to pull it out of the camera, wait a minute and peel it from the negative. He’d put the pictures in one pocket and the negative scraps in another. And then, if he could catch a spare moment, he’d re-light his cigar.
Today, there are thousands of well-coated Polaroid photos in the Town Crier collection. Even if the composition, focus or exposure was poor, the Polaroid coating has preserved the image for several decades. Some have identification, others not. Larz went through several Polaroid cameras over the years.
The Polaroid 3000 film enabled Larz to take photos in settings where other photographers would need a flash.
In reproducing the Polaroid pictures in the Town Crier, Larz would calculate the enlargement on a slide-rule. The printer would charge for extra shots, so Larz developed a standard enlargement calculation. Most pictures would go through marked +62, with several pictures “ganged” together in one shot.
Edwin Land died in 1991. 10 years later, the corporation filed for bankruptcy. There have been auctions and takeovers since then and the name Polaroid is still out there. But most of the products have nothing to do with the original product line.
