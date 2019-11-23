WILMINGTON — Town Manager Jeff Hull shared a free cash update with the Board of Selectmen at a meeting on Nov. 12.
According to Hull, free cash is the amount of funds the town has available for a variety of purposes, discounting any obligations, for payroll and capital projects. At the end of the fiscal year, the amount of free cash present closes out to zero, at which point the accountant’s office and the treasurer/collector’s office tie out books.
Hull stated that the free cash total on July 1, 2019 was $24,972,000. This is a slight increase over the July 1, 2018 value of $23,608,625.
“I know this is a two-edged sword,” said Hull, who noted the town now has the opportunity to put funds into long-term investments.
“I would anticipate that that would be the plan going forward,” Hull said.
In response to a follow-up question from Selectman Michael McCoy, Hull added the free cash total had drawn down to $18,857,625 at the end of last year. The number replenished itself to the present slightly higher value at the end of the year.
Hull also noted that $4,000,000 had been transferred into the capital stabilization account last year, which is used for capital related items such as building repairs. Fuel tank replacement at the highway office and boiler replacements at the library also utilized free cash last year.
Hull added that capital stabilization is not included in the free cash number, and that the current town’s current capital account contains $14,000,000.
“Between the two accounts, there’s roughly $38,000,000,” Hull said. He stated that S&P recommends that 15 percent of operating budget be held in reserves.
“So we’re clearly at that, and quite frankly, at this point, above that,” Hull said, noting significant costs related to pensions and building projects.
He noted that the town is trying to save for “a rainy day,” for some of the big projects that lie ahead.
