WILMINGTON — On Super Tuesday, just over 5,000 out of approximately 17,000 total Wilmington voters showed up for the primary presidential vote. From unofficial results, Wilmington saw a total of 1,773 democratic votes for Joe Biden, with the next closest for Bernie Sanders (1,176).
Biden is expected to win Massachusetts with the most updated numbers over 425,543 as of this morning, followed by Sanders with 336,187 and Warren in third with 268,337.
Similarly for the state, Warren fell behind Biden and Sanders for Wilmington democratic ballot votes with 817. The next highest scores for candidates still in the race were Michael Bloomberg with 690 and Tulsi Gabbard with 44. Though as late as this week candidates Andrew Yang, Amy Kobluchar, Pete Buttigieg, Deval Patrick, Michael Bennet, John Delaney, Cory Booker, Marianne Williamson, Julián Castro, and Tom Steyer had dropped out of the democratic race, their names remained on the Super Tuesday ballot.
Republican ballots offered presidential options William Weld, Joe Walsh, Donald Trump, and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente. Trump received the most votes with 1,556, and the rest of the candidates saw fewer than 100 votes.
Jeffrey Yull received more votes for State Committeeman for Wilmington with 917 votes to opponent Richard Baker’s 602. For State Committeewoman there was Amanda Kesterson, who earned 783 votes, and Laura Sapienza-Grabski, with 582.
The democratic ballot had only one option each for State Committeeman and woman, Thomas Lawnsby and Carla Christensen. Lawnsby received 3,366 and Christensen 3,427 votes.
Republican Town Committee nominees were Rob Fasulo, John Goggin, Kelly Richards, and Joseph Lavino, who scored 965, 668, 812, and 713 votes, respectively. The democratic ballot also held seven names for Town Committee: Erika Johnson, Julie Mulligan, Roberta Lasky, Robert Peterson Jr., Jay Donovan, Mary Osgood, William Byrne, Susan Donovan, Cristina Warren, and Lorraine Casey.
All of these town committee candidates will move forward.
There were no nominations for state or town committee for the Green-Rainbow party or Libertarian party. The Town Clerk’s unofficial results didn’t include any Libertarian or Green-Rainbow party primary presidential numbers.
