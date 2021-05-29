WILMINGTON — The matter of negotiating a new contract with Town Manager Jeff Hull brought tension during the Board of Selectmen meeting on Monday night during communications and public comments.
Typically, the town manager is the one who reads the communications, and as he began to read the first of a string of letters from residents writing to share their opinions, Selectman Gary DePalma asked if the meeting might go into executive session at that time.
DePalma went on to say that he’d prefer to keep the items that were related to the discussion for executive session later in the night for that space. Greg Bendel said that he would reject this motion given that residents were in the audience waiting to speak on certain items further down in the agenda.
Chairman Lilia Maselli established that the meeting agenda was meant to show executive session would be after all other meeting items. She also explained that the seven related letters were written with the intent to be recorded during the open meeting.
O’Mahony tried to make a motion to have the letters taken as written without being read verbatim, and in order to do that, DePalma removed his motion. Per a suggestion from Bendel, she amended her motion to say that the town manager may reference the name of the senders and summarize the letters.
This motion was approved.
Therefore, Hull summarized the letters from residents George Allen, Theresa Manganelli, Debra Russo, and Pamela MacKenzie, along with town employees John O’Neil, Karen Campbell, and Christine Touma-Conway stating their preference to pursue renewing the contract with Hull.
The only comment from the board came from Kevin Caira, who referenced a statement made in the letter from Manganelli. He quoted the letter, where it was written that the board wanted to interview other applicants.
“I do not want to do that; I want to go into negotiation to try to work up a new deal with the town manager,” Caira stated for the record.
Other residents gave their feedback in the public comment portion. Mike Champoux shared his disappointment that these seven letters weren’t read verbatim during the open meeting, but asked residents to go and read them online.
“Certainly someone with experience and historical knowledge of what’s gone on for 30 years is well-suited to usher and guide us through a series of large issues,” he said.
He also appealed to the board to consider the importance of continuity with the current town manager at this time.
Jonathan Eaton spoke next in detail about the stability of the town heavily impacting the Massachusetts School Building Authority process for the Wildwood School.
“I certainly think that this board shouldn’t be making any decisions that might risk turning away $25 million toward the construction of a new school,” he said.
He cautioned them that the decision to consider other candidates, and engage in a six-month long town manager search, could lead the MSBA to ask the town to withdraw their statement of interest and push back these plans by more than two years.
The final comment came from Veterans Director Lou Cimaglia, who asked if there would still be a process of creating a board subcommittee for the contract negotiation. He also said that it was disrespectful not to inquire through proper channels about the process and to declare the need for a new town manager in the open meeting.
He shared Champoux’s disappointment that the aforementioned letters weren’t read.
“If those letters were bashing Hull, those would’ve been read into the record,” he suggested.
Caira responded first to say that either a subcommittee could be made for negotiation and then the formal vote be taken up, or the formal vote could be taken and then the subcommittee created.
O’Mahony stood by her earlier motion to not have the letters read as written.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate for the person whose job we’re discussing to be the one to read them,” she said.
She reminded the public that the letters would be part of the meeting record and available online.
DePalma also affirmed his statement from the previous meeting, that he wanted the town to be able to look at other candidates before they decide if Hull is the right one. It was legal counsel, Maselli said, who suggested that they hold an executive session.
Caira established that his understanding of the purpose of the executive session at the end of the meeting was to discuss preparation for negotiating, indicating their preference to renew Hull’s contract. He clarified that the vote on whether to reappoint should be taken up during an open meeting.
O’Mahony said that she had taken the agenda item as strategy for what the process would be going forward, not necessarily on the matter of whether they wanted to reappoint. Town counsel stated that they would discuss the process going forward and the strategy related to these negotiations.
However, saying more would defeat the purpose of the executive session. They would likely create an agenda item for the next meeting, scheduled for June 14, out of the strategy discussed.
The aforementioned letters can be read at https://www.wilmingtonma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif5221/f/agendas/correspondence_may_24.pdf beginning on page 9.
