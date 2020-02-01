WILMINGTON — At 11:45 a.m. public safety officials received an al­arm and call from staff at the Woburn Street School stating that there was a smoke condition in the building.

The staff at the school immediately evacuated the students from the building. First responding fire and police crews arrived within three minutes of the initial alarm and reported smoke from the chimney.

Public Buildings crews along with Superinten­dent George Hooper and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Glenn Brand were on scene within seven minutes to assess the welfare of the students, staff and condition of the building.

The cause of the smoke was determined to be a faulty fan on one of the boilers. At no time was there an active fire in the building, only a smoke con­dition. There were no reported injuries or illnesses to the students, staff or responders.

All students were bus­sed to Wilmington High School where parents and guardians were contacted by the school de­partment for dismissal. All afternoon activities at the Wo­burn Street were cancelled.

The school opened for normal operations on Wed­nesday, Jan. 29.

On Wednesday morning, Deputy Chief Bill Ca­vanaugh said he and oth­er school officials walked through the school and concluded that everything was fine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.