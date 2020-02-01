WILMINGTON — At 11:45 a.m. public safety officials received an alarm and call from staff at the Woburn Street School stating that there was a smoke condition in the building.
The staff at the school immediately evacuated the students from the building. First responding fire and police crews arrived within three minutes of the initial alarm and reported smoke from the chimney.
Public Buildings crews along with Superintendent George Hooper and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Glenn Brand were on scene within seven minutes to assess the welfare of the students, staff and condition of the building.
The cause of the smoke was determined to be a faulty fan on one of the boilers. At no time was there an active fire in the building, only a smoke condition. There were no reported injuries or illnesses to the students, staff or responders.
All students were bussed to Wilmington High School where parents and guardians were contacted by the school department for dismissal. All afternoon activities at the Woburn Street were cancelled.
The school opened for normal operations on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
On Wednesday morning, Deputy Chief Bill Cavanaugh said he and other school officials walked through the school and concluded that everything was fine.
