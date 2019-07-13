WILMINGTON — The Town of Wilmington will be updating its Open Space and Recreation Plan, according to Town Manager Jeff Hull. At the July 8 meeting of the Board of Selectman, Hull shared a memo from Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich with regard to this update.
The plan is a document that is updated every five years; the most recent update came in 2015. It provides an inventory of the town’s open space, addressing progress toward goals and assessing whether previous goals have been achieved.
According to Hull, the town plans to reform the committee that was put into place before the 2015 update. The committee will consist of staff and representatives from relevant departments, including Recreation and Public Works, in addition to members of boards and commissions. The town will also be seeking “a few” interested residents to serve on the committee.
Hull stated that the committee will start work in September and meet throughout this fall. The town will conduct a survey of residents and identify actionable items for the plan. The goal is to submit the plan to the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Division of Conservation Services for approval.
Once the new plan is approved, the town will be eligible for grants for the purpose of additional open space and recreation related activities.
