WILMINGTON — Com­munications to the Board of Selectmen for their meeting on Mon­day night concerned do­nations, water, elections, budget, and construction issues.

The first item was a memo from Kathleen DeChirico sent along with a donation from Lowell Five Bank, which Town Manager Jeff Hull responded to in another memo expressing gratitude on behalf of the town. The donation was in the amount of $5,000 to be directed at first re­sponse services.

The usual letter from Public Works Director Mike Woods on PFAS did not contain the most re­cent levels, because they hadn’t come back yet, but set an expectation that the result would be well below 20 PPT.

Town Clerk Elizabeth Law­renson wrote to the board about the seats that would be up for the annual town election this year: two slots on the Board of Selectmen, three slots on the School Committee, one slot on the Shawsheen Tech School Committee, and one slot on the Hou­sing Authority.

Besides the Housing Au­thority’s 5-year terms, the rest are for 3-year terms. She mentioned that those intending to run could obtain packets for filing at her office. Hull also re­minded the audience that the election is on April 23, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

An issue came up from a resident letter asking for a construction complaint to be added to the board’s agenda. Hull said that Paul Chalifour wrote ex­pres­sing concerns with the new development on Hopkins Street. He claim­ed that a blasting permit was not obtained and that the amount of earth re­moved exceeded the by-law limit of 450 cubic yards.

This led to a question from Selectman Judy O’Con­nell about how these issues are usually handled. Hull answered that these are usually dealt with ad­ministratively. In this case, the resident appear­ed to not be satisfied by their response so far, so they ask­ed to go before the board.

“It’s the chair’s call as to whether this is an ap­pointment or taken up under public comments,” he continued. “It depends on the circumstances.”

Kevin Caira asked him to confirm that the issue was addressed by the town. Hull added that in talking to the relevant department heads, the correct blasting permit was obtained and someone from the DPW was present during the blasting.

The board approved the appointing of Petrini & Associates as special coun­sel for the purposes of preparing legal opinion on the RMLD electric vehicle charging license given that both the town’s and RMLD’s legal counsel had conflicts. They specified that their approval hinged on getting reimbursement for the legal services from RMLD. Hull noted here that he only expected re­quiring a few hours of services.

Considering the taking of property at 64 Wild­wood St. for the amount of $450,000, O’Connell asked for an explanation from Hull. Hull shared that the town had been interested in acquiring this property as far back as 2018. Hav­ing met with the trustee and indicated the town’s interest, Hull had since not heard back from them, and taking was a last resort. They ultimately voted in favor of this request.

For the special Town Meeting on March 8, the board voted to call the meeting and open and close the warrant that same night. The location was named to be the Shri­ner’s Auditorium instead of the WHS auditorium to provide adequate room for social distancing.

The board approved the ratification of Joseph A. Jackson to the Historical Commission and then the requests to use the Swain Green and Yentile Farms for the Farmers Market and the municipal parking lot for a community shred­ding event.

An announcement from Greg Bendel gave a shout­out to some Wilmington elementary and middle school students who regularly clean up trash around Silver Lake. He also invited the public to attend the open house at the Wild­wood School happening the next night at 6 p.m., followed by the MSBA committee meeting at 7 p.m.

In new business, Caira asked Hull for updates about his hiring processes for both a new assistant town manager and an as­sistant town clerk. Hull responded that he’d be writing a memo for the assistant town manager within the week and that Megan Jones, the former Senior Clerk, had been appointed as assistant town clerk.

The Salute to Service was dedicated to U.S. Na­vy veteran James M. Kent Senior. Bendel mentioned his service from 1965-1968 and his dedication at the Veterans Services Office where he often volunteers.

The board’s next meeting will be on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.

