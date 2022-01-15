WILMINGTON — Communications to the Board of Selectmen for their meeting on Monday night concerned donations, water, elections, budget, and construction issues.
The first item was a memo from Kathleen DeChirico sent along with a donation from Lowell Five Bank, which Town Manager Jeff Hull responded to in another memo expressing gratitude on behalf of the town. The donation was in the amount of $5,000 to be directed at first response services.
The usual letter from Public Works Director Mike Woods on PFAS did not contain the most recent levels, because they hadn’t come back yet, but set an expectation that the result would be well below 20 PPT.
Town Clerk Elizabeth Lawrenson wrote to the board about the seats that would be up for the annual town election this year: two slots on the Board of Selectmen, three slots on the School Committee, one slot on the Shawsheen Tech School Committee, and one slot on the Housing Authority.
Besides the Housing Authority’s 5-year terms, the rest are for 3-year terms. She mentioned that those intending to run could obtain packets for filing at her office. Hull also reminded the audience that the election is on April 23, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
An issue came up from a resident letter asking for a construction complaint to be added to the board’s agenda. Hull said that Paul Chalifour wrote expressing concerns with the new development on Hopkins Street. He claimed that a blasting permit was not obtained and that the amount of earth removed exceeded the by-law limit of 450 cubic yards.
This led to a question from Selectman Judy O’Connell about how these issues are usually handled. Hull answered that these are usually dealt with administratively. In this case, the resident appeared to not be satisfied by their response so far, so they asked to go before the board.
“It’s the chair’s call as to whether this is an appointment or taken up under public comments,” he continued. “It depends on the circumstances.”
Kevin Caira asked him to confirm that the issue was addressed by the town. Hull added that in talking to the relevant department heads, the correct blasting permit was obtained and someone from the DPW was present during the blasting.
The board approved the appointing of Petrini & Associates as special counsel for the purposes of preparing legal opinion on the RMLD electric vehicle charging license given that both the town’s and RMLD’s legal counsel had conflicts. They specified that their approval hinged on getting reimbursement for the legal services from RMLD. Hull noted here that he only expected requiring a few hours of services.
Considering the taking of property at 64 Wildwood St. for the amount of $450,000, O’Connell asked for an explanation from Hull. Hull shared that the town had been interested in acquiring this property as far back as 2018. Having met with the trustee and indicated the town’s interest, Hull had since not heard back from them, and taking was a last resort. They ultimately voted in favor of this request.
For the special Town Meeting on March 8, the board voted to call the meeting and open and close the warrant that same night. The location was named to be the Shriner’s Auditorium instead of the WHS auditorium to provide adequate room for social distancing.
The board approved the ratification of Joseph A. Jackson to the Historical Commission and then the requests to use the Swain Green and Yentile Farms for the Farmers Market and the municipal parking lot for a community shredding event.
An announcement from Greg Bendel gave a shoutout to some Wilmington elementary and middle school students who regularly clean up trash around Silver Lake. He also invited the public to attend the open house at the Wildwood School happening the next night at 6 p.m., followed by the MSBA committee meeting at 7 p.m.
In new business, Caira asked Hull for updates about his hiring processes for both a new assistant town manager and an assistant town clerk. Hull responded that he’d be writing a memo for the assistant town manager within the week and that Megan Jones, the former Senior Clerk, had been appointed as assistant town clerk.
The Salute to Service was dedicated to U.S. Navy veteran James M. Kent Senior. Bendel mentioned his service from 1965-1968 and his dedication at the Veterans Services Office where he often volunteers.
The board’s next meeting will be on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.
