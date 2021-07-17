WILMINGTON — Wilmington resident Jessica Stryhalaleck has recently accepted the position of assistant principal of Amesbury Middle School. She was kind enough to talk to the Town Crier about her hiring process, her transition into the position, and her goals in her new role.
Stryhalaleck talks about her past experiences in education.
“I worked as a Spanish teacher at Lynnfield Middle School for over 17 years. After graduating from college, I spent a few years in the business world before realizing that a career in education was of much more interest to me. I left the business world and accepted my teaching position in Lynnfield in 2004.
“At that time, I was covering maternity leave for a Spanish teacher. That Spanish teacher opted to remain at home with her child, and I never left that position.
“I graduated from Salem State University in 2009 with a Master of Arts in Teaching (Spanish), and more recently, I graduated from SSU this past May, this time with a CAGS (Certificate of Advanced Study) in Educational Leadership.”
Her inspiration to go for the position of the assistant principal is as follows:
“I have been interested in transitioning to a path in educational leadership for many years now — for quite some time, I've been drawn to the idea of making a difference in our schools at a building level. I feel that now more than ever, as schools emerge from the pandemic, our students and staff need strong, dedicated administrators to provide leadership during this upcoming school year and well beyond.
“As a mother of three children, I waited until my own children were a bit older to pursue a path in school leadership. I decided in 2019 that the time was right to begin a CAGS program in Educational Leadership and applied for assistant principal positions immediately upon graduation this spring.”
Her application process consisted of interviews and application submission, as Stryhalaleck explained.
“Most educational positions are advertised through a website called SchoolSpring.com. I applied for the position in Amesbury via the SchoolSpring website. I had two interviews prior to being offered the position.
For the first interview, I met in person with a panel representative of the Amesbury Middle School community. The panel included administrators, teachers, parents, and a student. After my first interview, I was invited to return for a second interview. My second interview was conducted virtually with myself, AMS's principal (Jarred Haas), and AMS's other assistant principal (Adam Denio).”
Stryhalaleck described the feelings she experienced as she was hired into the Amesbury community.
“I was thrilled to receive this news. I felt an instant connection during the interview process and knew that I would enthusiastically accept the position if it were offered to me. It also felt great from the perspective of having accomplished a long-term goal.”
As she describes, shifting into the job has been a dream come true.
“The transition into Amesbury has been fantastic. My former colleagues in Lynnfield have been extremely supportive of my shift from classroom teaching to a position in educational leadership. My Amesbury colleagues have welcomed me so warmly into their community; I already feel very much at home here.”
The newest member of the Amesbury Middle School community also talked about what she feels are the hardest and most rewarding aspects of the assistant principal position.
“Right now, I am working hard with my fellow administrators and staff at AMS to prepare for the upcoming school year. A challenge has been, after having worked in one school district for 17 years, to learn the culture of a different district. I have enjoyed this challenge and feel that I am learning a lot about the Amesbury schools and community in a short amount of time.
“What I am finding rewarding thus far is the feeling that along with my colleagues, we are working together to improve upon an already fantastic school. I feel that my work can really make a difference in the lives of our students, staff, and community — and that is an amazing feeling!”
Stryhalaleck told the Town Crier her goals for her tenure include:
“As an assistant principal, I would like to contribute to the success of the Amesbury Middle School community in any way I can. I hope to continue to learn and grow and to always feel that my work is making a difference. I feel that I bring a lot of positive, upbeat energy and open-mindedness to a school environment, and I hope that my students and colleagues will benefit from this.”
Stryhalaleck also expressed her absolute joy in being able to work in Amesbury.
“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity which has been presented to me and look forward to making a positive impact on the community around me. I am looking forward to meeting my colleagues and students in the coming weeks, and working together to ensure that everyone in our community feels that they have a sense of belonging and the tools which they need to be successful day in and day out.”
To those looking to pursue a career in education and education leadership, Stryhalaleck imparts this advice:
“I would say that if it's what's in your heart, follow your instinct and go for it! If you are doing what you enjoy, you may even forget that you get paid to do it.”
The Town Crier congratulates Jessica Stryhalaleck on her hiring, and wish her luck on her venture out into Amesbury.
